A man has tragically fallen to his death from a balcony in Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre as horrified shoppers looked on.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Friday evening (13 December) as the popular shopping complex was preparing to close. Witnesses reported seeing the man fall from one of the upper floors of the centre, located in the heart of England's second city.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of the fall, but were unable to save the man's life. The incident took place at one of the Midlands' busiest shopping destinations during the peak Christmas shopping period.

West Midlands Police confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 9.04pm on Friday (December 13) after a man fell from the upper level of the Bullring. The man sadly died at the scene."

The death is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed. The case will now be passed to the city's coroner for further investigation. The man's next of kin have been informed of the tragic incident.

The shopping centre was closed immediately following the tragic incident. The fall occurred as the Bullring was closing down for the evening, with many late-night Christmas shoppers still present in the complex.