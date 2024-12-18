A new Peaky Blinders-themed restaurant has opened its doors at Birmingham Airport.

Travellers flying from Birmingham Airport can now immerse themselves in the world of the Peaky Blinders with the unveiling of an exclusive Shelby & Co. Bar and Restaurant, the first of its kind in a travel location. Opened by SSP Group, the venue offers fans of the globally celebrated series an atmospheric dining experience inspired by the show’s 1920s setting.

The new restaurant, located in the airport’s departure lounge, accommodates up to 290 diners and blends a vintage aesthetic with modern convenience. From the dark wood panelling and ambient lighting to the curated menu featuring locally inspired dishes and cocktails, Shelby & Co. is a must-visit spot for passengers seeking a taste of Birmingham's culture before take-off.

Breakfast enthusiasts can choose from hearty options like Billy’s Breakfast Bap or the indulgent Blinder Benedict. For all-day dining, highlights include Finn’s Fish & Chips, The Tommy Burger, and the creative Piggy Blinder toad in the hole wrap. Drinks lovers will find bespoke cocktails such as the gin-based The Garrison and the citrusy Birmingham Sour.

“This is a landmark moment for SSP as we continue to expand our bespoke airport bar and restaurant concepts,” said Cathy Granby, Business Development Director for SSP UK & Ireland. She added: “Shelby & Co. really does bring this hugely popular show to life. What better way to celebrate all this city has to offer than by bringing a flavor of Peaky Blinders to Birmingham Airport?”

Richard Gill, Commercial Director of Birmingham Airport, shared his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to be the first airport to welcome Shelby & Co. This innovative bar and restaurant is a fantastic addition to our departure lounge, giving passengers a unique chance to experience the world of the Shelbys before they fly.”