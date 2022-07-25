Tom Jones is starting the UK leg of his 2022 tour, with further dates lined up in Scotland and England

Scarbourgh is getting ready to welcome Tom Jones.

The Sexbomb singer is half way through his 2022 tour which will see him visit nine countries and play over 36 concerts.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concern had grown for the 82-year-old Welsh singer after he reportedly collapsed before cancelling his Budapest gig nearly a fortnight ago.

Jones reassured fans in a statement that nothing serious had occured explaining he had “viral laryngitis” and “did not ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time.”

The singer will play six concerts in Scotland and England, before jetting off to America to start the next leg of his 2022 tour.

This week will see him take to the stage in Scarborough.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Jones’ Carlisle concert in Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

When will Tom Jones play Scarborough Open Air Theatre?

Tom Jones will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Tuesday 26 July at 7pm.

Tom Jones will be playing in Carlisle at Bitts Park on 24 July (Pic: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jones, who is known for his famous hits including Sex Bomb, It’s Not Unusual and What’s New Pussycat, will also be singing songs from his latest album Surrounded By Time.

It reached the top spot on the official UK charts last year, giving Jones his first number one album in 20 years.

He will be supported by British country music duo, The Shires.

How can I get tickets?

There are still tickets available to purchase for the concert.

Ticket prices start from £38.50 plus a booking fee, but depending on where seats are located ticket price varies.

You can book tickets for the concert on Ticketmaster.

What is the concert start time?

The concert will kick off at 7pm.

Who is the support act The Shires?

The Shires are a British country music duo made up of singer-songwriters Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes.

The band have supported other acts including Little Big Town, The Corrs, and Carrie Underwood.

Their debut single Nashville Grey Skies was released in 2014.

Is Tom Jones doing a UK Tour?

Tom Jones is currently on the UK leg of his 2022 tour, which saw him play 34 concerts across nine countries.

The 82-year-old Welsh singer has six more concerts left in 2022, which will focus on Scotland and England.

Tickets for some of these events are still available at Ticketmaster.

Here is a full list of Tom Jones upcoming concerts in the UK: