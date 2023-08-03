Tomorrow X Together will headline the Bud Light Stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago

Tomorrow X Together are set to make history as the first K-Pop group to headline Lollapalooza.

The group, which features Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, are one of the eight headliners for the festival in Chicago. It is taking over Grant Park in the city from Thursday (3 August) until Sunday (6 August).

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) are one of the most highly anticipated acts due to perform at Lollapalooza this weekend. It is the group's first US performance since the end of the North American leg of the ACT : SWEET MIRAGE tour in May.

Here's all you need to know:

When are Tomorrow X Together headlining Lollapalooza?

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNSoobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Huening Kai, and Beomgyu of TXT. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The K-Pop group will be the headline act on the Bud Light stage on Saturday (5 August). The other headliner that day is Odesza who will be performing on the T-Mobile stage.

What time is Tomorrow X Together's Lollapalooza set?

TXT are due to perform the headline set on Bud Light Stage between 8.45pm and 10pm on 5 August. However the festival reminds fans that all the times are approximate and subject to change.

What could the setlist be?

Tomorrow X Together has released two full studio albums in Korean - as well as a Japanese-language album. The group have also recorded six EPs including 2023's The Name Chapter: Temptation. It gives them plenty of songs to play with when compiling the setlist for Lollapalooza.

But what could the setlist look like for the festival performance? The band recently performed at Weverse Con and the setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm: