What is the lineup and stage times for Hinterland Festival?

Iowa's biggest music festival Hinterland is less than 24 hours away from starting.
Bon Iver, Zach Byran, Maggie Rogers and more are scheduled to perform throughout the weekend. It promises to be a huge weekend of music but that is not all you can look forward to - with the event also including features art, craft vendors, and camping.
First launched in 2015, Hinterland is held in a naturally formed amphitheater. It has seen the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Glass Animals and Leon Bridgers perform in previous years.
The festival has returned to a three day event for 2023. Here's all you need to know:
When is Hinterland Festival?
It will run from Friday, 4 August to Sunday, 6 August. It lasts three days.
Where is Hinterland Festival?
On its website, Hinterland Festival explains: "Hinterland Music Festival is located at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater 3357 St Charles Rd, St Charles, IA 50240, a naturally formed amphitheater that overlooks the beautiful Iowa landscape.
"We’re about 30 miles south of Des Moines, Iowa and just a few minutes west of I-35."
What is the lineup and stage times for Hinterland 2023?
The festival boasts a huge lineup throughout the weekend. Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers will headline but there are plenty of more artists to watch out for!
Only campers will be able to watch the performances on the Brunch Stage and the Campfire Stage.
Hinterland has confirmed the stage times on its website.
Here's what to expect:
Friday, 4 August
Gates will open at 2pm local time.
- 3.30pm – Skegss
- 4.45pm– The Regrettes
- 6pm – Houndmouth
- 7.30pm – Sylvan Esso
- 9.15pm – Bon Iver
- 10.45pm – Campfire Stage with Marijuana Deathsquads, Thomas Dolbaum
Saturday, 5 August
Gates will open at 11am on Saturday at Hinterland Music Festival.
- 9am - Brunch Stage with Mitchell Walsmith, Matt Keen
- 12pm – Pony Bradshaw
- 1pm – Riley Downing
- 2.30pm – Wilderado
- 3.15pm – Koo Koo Kanga Roo at Hinterkids
- 3.45pm – Joy Oladokun
- 5pm – The Teskey Brothers
- 6.30pm – Angel Olsen
- 8pm – Noah Kahan
- 9.30pm – Zach Bryan
- 11.30pM – Campfire Stage with Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Sunny War
Sunday, 6 August
The gates will open at 11am for the final day of Hinterland Music Festival.
- 9am - Brunch Stage with – Luke Fox, The Holdaways
- 12pm – Yot Club
- 1pm – spill tab
- 2pm – Tomberlin
- 3pm – Del Water Gap
- 4.15pm – Faye Webster
- 5.45pm – Alex G
- 7.15pm – Wallows
- 9.15pm – Maggie Rogers
- 10.45pm – Campfire Stage with Field Medic, Savannah Conley
Can you get tickets?
AXS is still sellingtickets for Hinterland 2023 including three day passes and single day tickets. The prices are as follows:
- 3-Day general admision - $250 plus fees
- 3-Day VIP pass - $550 plus fees
- 3-Days Saints festival pass - $1,500 plus fees
- Single day pass - $100 plus fees
- Single day VIP pass - $200 plus fees
- Innerland Tent Camping - $75 plus fees
- Outerland Tent Camping - $50 plus fees
- Car camping - $200 plus fees
- RV camping - $550 to $950 plus fees
- Glamping - $700 plus fees
- Additional camping - $50 plus fees
- 3-Day general parking - $50 plus fees
- Des Moines shuttle pass - $40 plus fees
- Single day GA parking - $20 plus fees
AXS has a dedicated ticketing page for Hinterland and all the various package options available for the weekend.