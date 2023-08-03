What is the lineup and stage times for Hinterland Festival?

Hinterland Music Festival will be headlined by Bon Iver, Zach Byran, Maggie Rogers

Iowa's biggest music festival Hinterland is less than 24 hours away from starting.

Bon Iver, Zach Byran, Maggie Rogers and more are scheduled to perform throughout the weekend. It promises to be a huge weekend of music but that is not all you can look forward to - with the event also including features art, craft vendors, and camping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First launched in 2015, Hinterland is held in a naturally formed amphitheater. It has seen the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Glass Animals and Leon Bridgers perform in previous years.

The festival has returned to a three day event for 2023. Here's all you need to know:

When is Hinterland Festival?

It will run from Friday, 4 August to Sunday, 6 August. It lasts three days.

Hinterland Music Festival

Where is Hinterland Festival?

On its website, Hinterland Festival explains: "Hinterland Music Festival is located at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater 3357 St Charles Rd, St Charles, IA 50240, a naturally formed amphitheater that overlooks the beautiful Iowa landscape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re about 30 miles south of Des Moines, Iowa and just a few minutes west of I-35."

What is the lineup and stage times for Hinterland 2023?

The festival boasts a huge lineup throughout the weekend. Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers will headline but there are plenty of more artists to watch out for!

Only campers will be able to watch the performances on the Brunch Stage and the Campfire Stage.

Hinterland has confirmed the stage times on its website.

Here's what to expect:

Friday, 4 August

Gates will open at 2pm local time.

3.30pm – Skegss

4.45pm– The Regrettes

6pm – Houndmouth

7.30pm – Sylvan Esso

9.15pm – Bon Iver

10.45pm – Campfire Stage with Marijuana Deathsquads, Thomas Dolbaum

Saturday, 5 August

Gates will open at 11am on Saturday at Hinterland Music Festival.

9am - Brunch Stage with Mitchell Walsmith, Matt Keen

12pm – Pony Bradshaw

1pm – Riley Downing

2.30pm – Wilderado

3.15pm – Koo Koo Kanga Roo at Hinterkids

3.45pm – Joy Oladokun

5pm – The Teskey Brothers

6.30pm – Angel Olsen

8pm – Noah Kahan

9.30pm – Zach Bryan

11.30pM – Campfire Stage with Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Sunny War

Sunday, 6 August

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gates will open at 11am for the final day of Hinterland Music Festival.

9am - Brunch Stage with – Luke Fox, The Holdaways

12pm – Yot Club

1pm – spill tab

2pm – Tomberlin

3pm – Del Water Gap

4.15pm – Faye Webster

5.45pm – Alex G

7.15pm – Wallows

9.15pm – Maggie Rogers

10.45pm – Campfire Stage with Field Medic, Savannah Conley

Can you get tickets?

AXS is still sellingtickets for Hinterland 2023 including three day passes and single day tickets. The prices are as follows:

3-Day general admision - $250 plus fees

3-Day VIP pass - $550 plus fees

3-Days Saints festival pass - $1,500 plus fees

Single day pass - $100 plus fees

Single day VIP pass - $200 plus fees

Innerland Tent Camping - $75 plus fees

Outerland Tent Camping - $50 plus fees

Car camping - $200 plus fees

RV camping - $550 to $950 plus fees

Glamping - $700 plus fees

Additional camping - $50 plus fees

3-Day general parking - $50 plus fees

Des Moines shuttle pass - $40 plus fees

Single day GA parking - $20 plus fees