Who is Taylor Swift? Penguin Workshop children’s biography shoots up Amazon chart after release
While many Taylor Swift fans are counting down the days until the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” next week, a new children’s biography about the music superstar has topped the Amazon best-sellers list over the weekend.
Penguin Workshop’s “Who Was?” series has this time focused on Taylor Swift, detailing the singer’s rise to fame, small-town beginnings, her move to Nashville and her travels around the world. “Who Is Taylor Swift” also tracks her famous albums, lyrics, “rumoured romances” and “reported feuds.”
The young adult book also features illustrations from Gregory Copeland, an award-winning artist whose work has been recognized by the Society of Illustrators New York, Communication Arts Illustration Annual, and 200 Best Illustrators Worldwide, among others.
Despite not being an official biography from the singer, Penguin Workshop’s best-selling “Who Was?” series tells the stories of “important scientists, artists, writers, athletes, changemakers, and musicians,” in “inviting and digestible packages” for middle-grade readers, previously focusing on the likes of Kamala Harris and Zendaya.
In their promotion for the book, they wrote: “Since the release of her self-titled debut album in 2006, Taylor Swift has dominated the music charts, reinvented her sound, won numerous awards, shaken off public criticism, and spoken up for herself and others.”
“Whether you’re a lifelong Swiftie or someone who just loves learning about musicians, this enchanting book will teach you all about the experiences that helped Taylor Swift become the successful superstar many kids and adults look up to.”
How much does “Who Is Taylor Swift” cost in the United Kingdom?
Amazon UK currently has four different formats of the book available for purchase; paperback copies cost £5.43 brand new, a hardcover version is selling for £12.67, with an audiobook version for 99p and an eBook version (for Kindle and Kindle equivalents) for £4.49.
