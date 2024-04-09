Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While many Taylor Swift fans are counting down the days until the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” next week, a new children’s biography about the music superstar has topped the Amazon best-sellers list over the weekend.

Penguin Workshop’s “Who Was?” series has this time focused on Taylor Swift, detailing the singer’s rise to fame, small-town beginnings, her move to Nashville and her travels around the world. “Who Is Taylor Swift” also tracks her famous albums, lyrics, “rumoured romances” and “reported feuds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young adult book also features illustrations from Gregory Copeland, an award-winning artist whose work has been recognized by the Society of Illustrators New York, Communication Arts Illustration Annual, and 200 Best Illustrators Worldwide, among others.

Despite not being an official biography from the singer, Penguin Workshop’s best-selling “Who Was?” series tells the stories of “important scientists, artists, writers, athletes, changemakers, and musicians,” in “inviting and digestible packages” for middle-grade readers, previously focusing on the likes of Kamala Harris and Zendaya.

In their promotion for the book, they wrote: “Since the release of her self-titled debut album in 2006, Taylor Swift has dominated the music charts, reinvented her sound, won numerous awards, shaken off public criticism, and spoken up for herself and others.”

“Whether you’re a lifelong Swiftie or someone who just loves learning about musicians, this enchanting book will teach you all about the experiences that helped Taylor Swift become the successful superstar many kids and adults look up to.”

How much does “Who Is Taylor Swift” cost in the United Kingdom?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad