Jamie Laing is set to be joined by wife Sophie Habboo on his BBC Radio 1 show as his co-host Vick Hope heads on maternity leave.

The couple, who first sparked their romance on E4 reality show Made In Chelsea before tying the knot in 2023, will front the Going Home show together next month. Sophie will step in a co-host from Monday, June 2 until Wednesday, June 18, marking the very first time a married couple has taken the helm of a Radio 1 show.

Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston will take up Going Home duties from Sophie on June 23, with the ex-MiC star set to appear alongside her husband from Monday to Wednesdays.

Sophie said of the new move: “I’m thrilled to finally announce that I’ll be joining the Radio 1 family for the next few weeks. I’ve always loved how radio connects people across the nation in real time, and I’m honoured to be stepping in for Vick while she starts her exciting new chapter of life.”

Sophie and Jamie will already be acquainted with working with each other, with the couple hosting their own podcast series NewlyWeds. The podcast series, which was previously known as ‘NearlyWeds’, launched following their engagement in 2021 and followed Jamie and Sophie talking through relationship problems and wedding planning, with the show now focusing on married life.

Sophie added: “Anyone who knows me knows I’m no stranger to talking to a mic for hours, so I’m excited to connect with new people, dive into some great conversations, and hopefully share a few laughs along the way. I’ll also be making a bit of Radio 1 history presenting alongside my husband Jamie Laing, which feels really special, and probably a bit chaotic in the best way. Catch you on-air.”

Vick Hope, who normally co-hosts the Going Home show with Jamie and fellow co-host Katie Thistleton (who is also on maternity leave), revealed in April that she and husband Calvin Harris were expecting their first child.

In another switch-up, influencer and I’m a Celeb star GK Barry will be taking up hosting duties on BBC Radio 1’s weekend afternoon show, between 1pm and 4pm, from Friday July 4.

The Saving Grace podcast host said: “I am so excited to be presenting my own show with BBC Radio 1 across July. I thank the whole team for trusting me with such an incredible audience and I’m ready to bring you all into my world and music a few hours a week.”