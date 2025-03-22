Jamie Laing’s wife Sophie Habboo has said that he told her “every day” he wouldn’t be able to finish his Comic Relief Ultra Marathon Man challenge.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC Radio 1 DJ ran five ultra marathons in just five days, traveling on foot from London to Manchester in the lead up to Red Nose Day 2025. The challenge culminated on Friday afternoon (March 21), when he crossed the finish line in Salford after running a total of 150 miles.

Jamie, 36, raised a staggering £2,007,114 for Comic Relief with his challenge. His wife Sophie, 30, has paid tribute to his achievement on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She took to Instagram to say: “My hero, that I now get to share with the world. Your bravery, honesty, vulnerability and kindness are all things I see in you everyday but now everyone else gets to see that side of you too and I couldn’t be more proud.

Former Made In Chelsea star Sophie Habboo said that husband Jamie Laing told her "every day" that he could not complete his Comic Relief Ultra Marathon man challenge. | Getty Images

“Despite you telling me every day that you couldn’t do it, and despite every part of me wanting to tell you to stop, I knew you would complete it because once you put your mind to something you don’t give up, and you didn’t give up.”

Sophie added: “You said that you did this for all the people who suffer daily from mental health, who don’t believe in themselves, who don’t love themselves, well, in your own words you have just proven that ‘you are stronger than you think, you are braver than you are and you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it’. I love you so much and am forever proud of you.”

Jamie featured on the Red Nose Day live telethon to celebrate his fundraising efforts. The annual live television event took place on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, which was celebrating 40 years of Comic Relief, features live performance, new sketches and a look back at some iconic moments from the past four decades. It was announced at the end of the show that viewers had raised more than £34m for the charity, including the £2m raised via Jamie’s challenge.