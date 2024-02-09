Telling news your way
A Killer Paradox ending explained: what happened to Lee Tang, Song Chon and Roh-bin in finale of Netflix drama

Netflix K-drama A Killer Paradox had a final twist in store in the gripping series finale
Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago
Netflix K-Drama A Killer Paradox was released in the UK today as a boxset and many fans of the genre will be bingeing the show over the weekend. 

The series follows Lee Tang, an ordinary man working in a convenience store who is attacked by one of his customers and accidentally kills him when defending himself. It is soon revealed that the man he killed was a serial killer who escaped justice.

Tang’s actions set off a chain of events through which he becomes a vigilante who kills seriously bad people. He realises that he has special powers to sense when someone is a villain, and seems to be always able to get away with his killings.

Throughout the series Tang forms an alliance with another vigilante, Roh-bin, but is pursued by a relentless detective, Nan-gam, whilst Chon, a vigilante who went rogue, killing over the slightest provocation, plans to murder them all. 

*Major spoilers for A Killer Paradox ahead*

A Killer Paradox comes to an end with gripping season finaleA Killer Paradox comes to an end with gripping season finale
What happened in the finale of A Killer Paradox?

In the season finale of A Killer Paradox Chon is now on the tail of both Tang and Roh-bin, but the pair have established a plan to flee the country. 

Chon murders Nan-gam’s father, sending the detective on his own quest for revenge - Roh-bin tries to reason with Nam-gan and explain that all the people who Tang killed were serious criminals who deserved their fate.

When Tamg arrives at a port to leave the country, he realises that Roh-bin isn’t planning to come with him and will likely be killed or arrested. Tang rushes to find Roh-bin, tracking him down at the abandoned factory where he was supposed to meet Chon.

Tang, Roh-bin, Chon, and Nan-gam meet at the factory and a fight breaks out - Roh-bin is fatally shot by Chon and Nan-gam shoots Chon. As he lays dying Chon explains the real story behind Nan-gam’s father’s accident. It is revealed that Nan-gam’s father was a corrupt police officer and when Chon, a young officer himself, found out he beat him unconscious, leaving him permanently brain damaged.

Nan-gam shoots Chon again in a rage, killing him, and as a fire starts in the factory, Roh-bin and Chon’s bodies are burned. Tang’s book is also destroyed in the blaze - it is revealed to be a copy of Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Lee Tang, Roh-bin, Nan-gam, and Chon face off in A Killer Paradox finaleLee Tang, Roh-bin, Nan-gam, and Chon face off in A Killer Paradox finale
Following the fire, Tang flees to Thailand for several months before being returned to Korea when the authorities find that he doesn’t have a passport. It is revealed that Roh-bin had helped to cover up all of the murders that Tang could have been charged with, even having his teeth filed to match the bite marks of a piece of half-eaten fruit left by Tang at one crime scene.

Additionally in the aftermath of the fire an investigator speaks to Nan-gam about the evidence, stating that Roh-bin is believed to be behind all the murders but adding that there is still suspicion over Tang - Nan-gam doesn’t support the theory and Tang’s file is marked ‘non-indictment’.

In a flashback to the night of the factory fire, Tang shows that he is ready to die and holds Nan-gam’s gun to his head - but the detective refuses to kill him, promising Tang that one day he will get caught.

Back in the present Nan-gam hears a news report about a man who has been found dead and that DNA has linked him to a series of murders. Nan-gam realises that Tang is back in South Korea and is once again working as a vigilante.

In the final scene Tang bumps into a man on the street and his powers activate, alerting him to the fact that the man has done something for which he deserves to die.

