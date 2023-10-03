The season finale of Ahsoka airs on Disney+ this week but a new Star Wars series is coming soon

Rosario Dawson Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka premiered on Disney+ in May, and now the season finale is almost upon us.

The series, which also stars David Tennant, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ray Stevenson follows Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano in her adventures after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The show is the latest instalment in the ever expanding Star Wars universe, and is closely connected to earlier Disney+ shows The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian - Dawson had previously featured as Ahsoka in both of these shows.

As the series comes to an end, fans are eager to know if there will be a second season, and what else is in the pipeline for the Star Wars universe. This is everything we know so far.

Ahsoka

Will there be a second season of Ahsoka?

Currently, Ahsoka has not been greenlit for a second season and the show was billed as a mini-series - however, is it part of the wider Mandalorian universe which has proved popular so far.

Ahsoka was watched by 1.2 million people in the first week of its release, whilst more than a million also tuned in for the debuts of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

The adventures of the titular heroes of the three shows are expected to culminate in an upcoming film. It is likely that if another series of Ahsoka is confirmed, it will come before the Mandalorian movie. Watch this space for updates on the fate of a second season of Ahsoka.

When is the season 1 finale of Ahsoka?

Episode eight of Ahsoka, the season finale, will land on Disney+ on Wednesday 4 October - the episodes will be around 45 minutes long.

Episode seven saw Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra, and the Noti encounter scavengers and engage in a fantastic lightsaber battle.

The plot of the finale is currently unknown, but fans are hoping that more will be revealed about Thrawn and his role in the greater Mandalorian storyline, whilst a reunion with the Ghost Crew could also be on the cards.

What is the next Star Wars spin-off series?

The next Star Wars spin-off series on the horizon is Skeleton Crew, which has been described as ‘The Goonies in space’. The series will be set in the same period as the main Star Wars shows, and will follow four kids who have become lost in deep space and attempt to find their way home. Skeleton Crew will have the style of classic 1980s teen comedies, but with a sci-fi setting.

The show will star Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smithand is due to be released on Disney+ some time in November or December 2023.