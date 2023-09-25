Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A courageous truth-seeker to some and to others a symbol of the moral ambiguities of investigative journalism. That is the polarizing effect of ‘The Fake Sheikh’ and his exploits across the pages of British newspapers, as the life of Mazher Mahmood is the focus of a new Amazon Video documentary series beginning this week.

Simply titled ‘The Fake Sheikh,’ Amazon Video’s docuseries explores “the life of maverick British reporter Mazher Mahmood, whose exposés generated headlines by his use of false identities to ensnare royals, sports stars, politicians, celebrities and members of the public.”

His explosive revelations as his alter-ego, pretending to be a wealthy Middle Eastern sheikh looking to invest money and time in an attempt to catch some of ‘society’s elite’ have become both lauded and criticized, with some open to the lengths Mahmood has gone to in the name of investigative journalism, while others consider his tactics aking to ‘entrapment.’

Such has been the controversial, divisive nature of Mahmood that the BBC’s Panorama programme aired a special in 2014, ‘The Fake Sheikh Exposed,’ which included allegations that Mahmood's methods included payments to third parties who procured the drugs that his targets would later be exposed as supplying and that he made offers of scarcely believable career opportunities to targets with no recent history of drug misuse, who were then pressured to obtain cocaine.

The programme aired despite legal efforts by Mahmood to prevent recent pictures of himself from being shown, and a request from the Attorney General to stop the broadcast, in an attempt to ensure that the use of ‘The Fake Sheikh’ could still go ahead undetected.

Who is ‘The Fake Sheikh,’ Mazher Mahmood?

Mazher Mahmood (R), a British journalist known as the Fake Sheikh, is pictured as he leaves the Central Criminal Court in central London, on September 19, 2016. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Born on March 22, 1963, in London, England, Mahmood's career has been defined by his relentless pursuit of high-profile scandals, often exposing the dark underbelly of celebrity culture, politics, and criminal activities.

Mahmood's early life and career path are less well-documented, as he became known for his work rather than his personal background. He first rose to prominence in the 1990s as an investigative reporter for the British tabloid newspaper News of the World. His ability to infiltrate secretive worlds and adopt various personas earned him the nickname "the Fake Sheikh." This nickname was derived from his habit of posing as a wealthy Middle Eastern sheikh during undercover operations.

Despite his accomplishments in investigative journalism, Mahmood's career has been marked by significant controversy and ethical debates. Critics have accused him of employing questionable tactics, including entrapment and the use of clandestine methods to secure stories. These criticisms came to a head when Mahmood became embroiled in a scandal of his own.

In 2014, Mahmood was the subject of a sting operation by another newspaper, The Sun on Sunday. He was caught in an elaborate trap while attempting to expose singer Tulisa Contostavlos's involvement in a drug deal. This led to his arrest and subsequent conviction for conspiring to pervert the course of justice, a significant and unexpected fall from grace for the once-celebrated journalist.

The conviction raised serious doubts about the ethics of Mahmood's previous investigative work and cast a shadow over his entire career. While he had garnered widespread recognition for his sensational stories and fearless approach to journalism, Mahmood's legacy became one of controversy and legal challenges.

When does ‘The Fake Sheik’ arrive on Amazon Video?