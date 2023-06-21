Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… catches us with Carrie Bradshaw and friends as they continue their New York lifestyles

The second season of the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That... was confirmed in March 2022, just one month after the first series ended. Filming began in October that year and wrapped in April 2023.

Season two, which airs on HBO Max in the US and Sky Comedy in the UK, returns this week. Main stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt will return, and Kim Cattrall who was absent from the first season, will put in a guest appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just Like That... broke records on its season one release, becoming the most streamed show on its debut on US streaming platform HBO Max, so it’s no surprise that season two got the green light.

It remains to be seen if the second season can replicate the feat when it is released, but the show has an army of fans, many of whom grew up watching the trials and tribulations of the 30-something New Yorkers in the original Sex and the City series.

Sarah Jessica Parker filming And Just Like That... in New York City (Sky)

Where was And Just Like That… filmed?

Like the Sex and the City series and films, sequel show And Just Like That… is also set in New York City and filmed on location. Locations which featured in the first season included Bethesda Terrace, Grant’s Tomb, the Lyceum Theater, and the Greene Naftali Gallery.

New York City is the capital city of New York State, though the two are often confused. New York City is made up of five boroughs - Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The majority of And Just Like That… is set and filmed in Manhattan where the main characters live and work. New York is almost another cast member in the show - it is a vital part of what makes the Sex and the City franchise what it is, offering audiences a look at the enviable cosmopolitan lifestyle the characters live. The city has been a beloved backdrop to these characters' lives since Sex and the City first aired 25 years ago.

Promotional photos shared ahead of the season two premiere show the cast shooting on busy Manhattan streets. Additionally, the trailer for the new series features some stunning city scenery including fancy restaurants and bars, and waterside scenery.