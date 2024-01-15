Japan and Tonga are among the destinations six Britons will visit on a “fat-finding” mission in Channel 4’s new series, “Around The World in 80 Weights”

Channel 4 looks to make some of us feel guilty with our post-Christmas podges this week, with a new series looking at getting members of the UK public healthier by taking them to other countries to learn about their approach to diet and cuisine with “Around The World in 80 Weights.”

This warm but shocking series will involve Brits who want to lose weight travelling the world to better understand the relationship between food, culture and body size, and in the process see if they can lose weight along the way. Six Britons with a combined weight of 134st embark on a ‘fat-finding’ (pun intended) mission to discover why waistlines are expanding across four episodes they travel to Tonga, America and India to understand each country’s unique relationship between food, culture and body size.

Starting their journey in Japan, a country with a mere four per cent obesity rate compared to the UK's 25 per cent, the documentary showcases the unique approach taken by companies. The group are shocked by the portion sizes in Japan, with small plates of miso soup, rice, and either fish or chicken. They also learn how the government broadcasts a radio exercise class every morning and how it’s a legal requirement for companies to measure their employees’ waistlines once a year!

Within the group of plus-size travellers, each carrying emotional narratives, Therryi shares her story of turning to food after her best friend's tragic murder, while Russell expresses concerns about succumbing to diabetes, mirroring the fate of his late father. “I don’t want to be big. My child’s four and I can’t keep up," says Phil, 34, from Leeds. "If another country has a way of doing something about it, I’ll embrace it."

Meanwhile, Marisa, 31, from Kent, puts the gravity of the six Britons into a more stark perspective: "Time’s ticking. In 15 years we might not be here if we don’t change."

