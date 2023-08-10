Filming is under way for season five of BBC Three high school comedy series Bad Education

Bad Education originally ran for three seasons from 2012-2015 and was followed up by a film spin-off and, last year a 10 year anniversary special.

The comedy series followed Jack Whitehall as Alfie Wickers, a hapless teacher in charge of the unruly class K at Abbey Grove, a struggling Hertfordshire school.

Earlier this year the series returned for a fourth season, which saw some of the students from the first series now working as teachers at Abbey Grove. The BBC has now confirmed that production on a fifth season is underway, and shared teaser images from the set.

This is everything you need to know about the new season of Bad Education, including who is in the cast, and when it could be released:

First look images from Bad Education season 5 have been released

Who is in the cast of Bad Education season 5?

Layton Williams as Stephen Carmichael

Charlie Wernham as Mitchell Harper

Mathew Horne as former headteacher Simon Fraser, now a canteen worker

Vicki Pepperdine as headmistress Bernadette Hoburn

Asha Hassan as Usma

Anthony J Abraham as Inchez

Bobby Johnson as Harrison

Laura Marcus as Jinx

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as Warren

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Blessing

Is Jack Whitehall involved with Bad Education season 5?

Jack Whitehall created the show which first aired in 2012, and starred as Alfie Wickers in the first three seasons, film spin-off, and reunion special.

However, Alfie left Abbey Grove at the end of the reunion and Whitehall did not reprise his role in season four. Sarah Solemani, who played Alfie’s colleague and love interest Rosie Gulliver, was also absent from season four and will not appear in the upcoming series.

Bad Education helped to restart Whitehall's acting career following his role in Fresh Meat, in which he played a university student. He has since starred in Good Omens, films Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Jungle Cruise, and recently featured in romantic sci-fi comedy, Robots, which was released last month.

Whitehall’s mother, Hilary, played Mrs. Carmichael in the fourth season, but is not expected to reprise her role in season five.

Jack Whitehall returned as Alfie Wickers in the 2022 Bad Education reunion but will not star in season 5

Where is Bad Education season 5 being filmed?

Earlier seasons were filmed at disused buildings on the old Salesian College in Battersea, which have since been demolished.

The new season began filming this week in London, but the exact location has not yet been revealed. Check back here on updates for where the new season is being filmed.

When is the release date of Bad Education season 5?

An official air date for the new season has not yet been confirmed, but it will arrive on BBC Three some time in 2024. There will be six episodes in the new season and they will be released weekly on BBC Three.