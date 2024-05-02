BBC in huge broadcast change with Match of the Day-style show to be screened midweek
and live on Freeview channel 276
The BBC has announced a huge broadcast change. From next season, there will be a new Match of the Day-style highlights show for the Champions League. The free midweek highlights of the Champions League will be shown on the BBC over the next three seasons.
Changes are afoot for the Champions League competition and UEFA announced that there will be a format change for the 2024/2025 season and revealed that “The present Champions League group stage includes 32 participants divided into eight groups of four. From the 2024/25 season, 36 clubs will participate in the Champions League league phase (former group stage) giving four more sides the opportunity to compete against the best clubs in Europe. Those 36 clubs will participate in a single league competition in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together.”
As a result of the Champions League change, the overall number of matches will rise from 125 to 189 and the changes don’t stop there. TNT Sports no longer have exclusive rights to the Champions League, enabling the BBC to have access to coverage.
Barbara Slater, the BBC Director of Sport said: “We are simply thrilled to have won these rights,” she revealed in a statement. “Our reach and ability to bring people together is unrivalled. We couldn’t be more delighted that Uefa has recognised the value in our ability to bring the Champions League to the widest possible audience across the UK.”
“This package of highlights and digital content will allow football fans to follow the Champions League, wherever and however they like. The Champions League is a wonderful addition to our portfolio of football output on the BBC and we can’t wait to get started in 2024.”
The Sun has reported that “TNT Sports are losing exclusive rights- but will show 533 of the 550 live games. Amazon Prime Video will now grab some live action from next term. However, TNT Sports are retaining their exclusivity for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.”
