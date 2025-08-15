The latest BBC criticism comes after a second MasterChef contestant was edited out of the scandal-hit series.

Following a second MasterChef contestant being edited out of the new BBC series, a spokesperson for the BBC show’s production company, Banijay, said: "One other contributor decided that given recent events they would like not to be included. We have of course accepted their wishes and edited them out of the show.”

The news of a second MasterChef contestant being edited out followed Sarah Shafi from Leeds asking to be edited out after she objected to its broadcast. She revealed to The Guardian that she had told the producers not to air the series as it would send the wrong message about “the treatment of women and the lack of challenge to powerful men behaving inappropriately.”

Sarah Shafi said: “I didn’t say edit me out,” and went on to reveal that she said: “Axe the show, don’t air the show. I’m asking you not to air the show.’ Prominent figures have been abusing their power. What message does that send out to women?”

After 45 allegations were substantiated against Gregg Wallace, Sarah Shafi, a leadership and management development partner for St John Ambulance, called on producers to pull the show after initially joining it as a tribute to her late mother, an Indian cookery teacher.

MasterChef fans call out show after BBC uses shot of Gregg Wallace is used three times. Photo: BBC | BBC

Gregg Wallace spoke out about the allegations and in an interview with The Sun, said: "I know I have said things that offended people... I understand that now - and to anyone I have hurt, I am so sorry.

"I don't expect anyone to have any sympathy with me but I don't think I am a wrong 'un."

John Torode, the show’s co-host was also dropped from the show following a substantiated complaint over the use of racist language, an allegation he denies. In a statement, the BBC said: "John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him. This allegation - which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace - was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin.

"John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

"The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode's contract on MasterChef will not be renewed."

John Torode took to Instagram and said: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

MasterChef fans have now taken to TikTok to criticise the BBC for using the same shot of Gregg Wallace three times. Gingernat Design on TikTok said: “Okay the new MasterChef because they have had to cut out dodgy bits but keep the presenters in, I still don’t know why they had to keep them in.” She went on to say that “They have reused the same bit of Gregg three times, watch.”

In response, one fan wrote: "Umm excuse me but why would you remove the presenters when they’ve done nothing wrong?” whilst another said: “There was hope for a pixilated Gregg Wallace but to no avail.”

One fan also said: “I am fully convinced the editors hate him, they always cut to his bizarre faces.”