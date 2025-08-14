A second MasterChef contestant has been edited out of this year's scandal-hit series.

A spokesperson for the BBC show's production company, Banijay, said: "One other contributor decided that given recent events they would like not to be included. We have of course accepted their wishes and edited them out of the show."

It comes after another contestant, Sarah Shafi, also asked to be removed from the series because she did not think it should be broadcast, following a report which upheld claims against hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

The BBC decided to still show this year's amateur series, which was filmed before the allegations came to light against presenting duo and they were sacked. In a statement about their decision, the BBC said it was "the right thing to do" for the chefs who took part.

The broadcaster has since faced backlash from some women who came forward, while the broadcast union Bectu said bad behaviour "should not be rewarded with prime-time coverage".

Both Wallace and Torode are still seen on the new series, which began airing last week on BBC One and on iPlayer. The episodes which have been released so far do appear to have been edited to include fewer jokes than usual, and there also seems to be less conversation between the now disgraced hosts and the chefs.

(Left to right): Former Masterchef hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace. | PA

The episode which would have featured the second contestant who has asked to be removed, who has not been identified, was broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday night (August 13), but only featured five chefs rather than the usual six. It's believed Sarah Shafi's episode has not yet aired.

The BBC previously said it had not been "an easy decision" to run the series, but said there was "widespread support" among the chefs who had taken part for it going ahead.

The statement read: "In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series."

The controversy surrounding Wallace and Torode was sparked after allegations of inappropriate behaviour on the set of his TV shows were made against Wallace in late 2024. Wallace stepped back from MasterChef at the time.

An independent investigation report, which was published last month, revealed that 45 of the 83 allegations made against Wallace had been substantiated. The majority of these allegations were related to “inappropriate sexual language and humour”, with one incident of “unwanted physical contact”, and most occured between 2005 and 2018.

Wallace was fired from the BBC shortly before the publication of the reports, with a spokesperson saying: “In light of these findings, Banijay UK and the BBC have agreed Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable. The BBC has informed Mr Wallace we have no plans to work with him in future.”

Following the publication of the report, Torode identified himself as being at the centre of an allegation of using racist language, which was also upheld. He said on social media: “I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

A subsequent statement from Banijay UK confirmed that Torode had been dropped from Masterchef. A spokesperson said: “Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”