MasterChef returns to screens amid a wave of controversy over the show’s long-running hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The 21st series of the popular cooking competition show hits screens at 9pm on BBC One, with the first three episodes also available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

However, there will be an added interest in the newest series, following the furore which was sparked over the behaviour of presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode on the set of the long-running competition show. The controversy resulted in the pair being pulled from the show - but why will viewers still see them on screen tonight?

Why are Gregg Wallace and John Torode still on MasterChef?

Viewers tuning into MasterChef series 21 will spot that Wallace and Torode are still featuring in the series. This is because the series was filmed in 2024, before the initial allegations surrounding Wallace hit the headlines and before the publication of the independent report that led to both Wallace and Torode being fired from the show.

The BBC announced last month that series 21 would be airing as planned amid questions over broadcast of the series due to Wallace’s and Torode’s involvement.

A BBC spokesperson said at the time: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August. MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it. In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

Wallace and Torode will not feature on any future civilian series of MasterChef, while Torode has already filmed an upcoming celebrity edition alongside food critic Grace Dent and two Christmas specials.

What happened to Gregg Wallace and John Torode?

The controversy surrounding Wallace and Torode was sparked after allegations of inappropriate behaviour on the set of his TV shows were made against Wallace in late 2024. Wallace stepped back from MasterChef at the time and production company Banijay UK announced that an independent investigation, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, would be launched to fully assess the allegations.

In July, the report was published and revealed that 45 of the 83 allegations made against Wallace had been substantiated. The majority of these allegations were related to “inappropriate sexual language and humour”, with one incident of “unwanted physical contact”, and most occured between 2005 and 2018.

Wallace was fired from the BBC shortly before the publication of the reports, with a spokesperson saying: “In light of these findings, Banijay UK and the BBC have agreed Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable. The BBC has informed Mr Wallace we have no plans to work with him in future.”

Wallace apologised for his behaviour saying: "I never set out to harm or humiliate. I always tried to bring warmth and support to MasterChef, on screen and off." He also made reference to his recent autism diagnosis, saying: “A late autism diagnosis has helped me understand how I communicate and how I’m perceived. I’m still learning.”

Following the publication of the Lewis Silkin report, Torode identified himself as being at the centre of an allegation of using racist language, which was also upheld. He said on social media: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

A subsequent statement from Banijay UK confirmed that Torode had been dropped from Masterchef. A spokesperson said: “In response to John Torode’s statement, it is important to stress that Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously. The legal team at Lewis Silkin that investigated the allegations relating to Gregg Wallace also substantiated an accusation of highly offensive racist language against John Torode which occurred in 2018.

“This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint. Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”