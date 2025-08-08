Almost 1,000,000 viewers have turned off from MasterChef following controversy over the BBC’s decision to air the new series.

The amatuer cooking competition, which has been on the air in its current form since 2005, returned to screen this week amid a backdrop of major controversy. It was announced last month that both Gregg Wallace and John Torode had been sacked from the show after a report into claims of misconduct upheld multiple allegations against Wallace and one claim of the use of racist language allegedly made by Torode.

The future of the most recent series was up-in-the-air, but the BBC eventually took the decision to air the series. However, viewers have staged their own “boycott” of the series following the decision to air the series featuring the two now-sacked presenters. According to BBC News, overnight ratings have shown that only 1.96m people tuned into the show at 9pm, compared to 2.73m for last year’s controversy-free series.

Some viewers have taken umbridge with the BBC’s decision to air the show. One fan said: “Anyone else boycotting #masterchef tonight? Can't believe they're actually airing this with Gregg Wallace on it!”

Another added: “Watching the new #MasterChef series on BBC - it’s utterly bizarre they’re airing it with Gregg Wallace and John Torode front and centre—after sacking both for misconduct allegation. Pre-recorded or not, this decision feels completely tone-deaf. What were they thinking?”

The BBC said that the series would be edited to place more focus on the contestants, but viewers found little different in the first episode of the 20th series beyond some of Torode and Wallace’s jokey banter being taken out. One fans said: “Watching the #Masterchef opener, you can see why they couldn't be edited out...”

A contestant was even edited out after she explained to producers that she didn’t want the show to air. Sarah Shafi, from Leeds, told The Guardian: “I didn’t say edit me out. I said: ‘Axe the show, don’t air the show. I’m asking you not to air the show.’ Prominent figures have been abusing their power. What message does that send out to women?”

Speaking about its decision to air the series as planned, the BBC said in a statement at the time: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August. MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it. In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”