Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge ITV sitcom is set to make a comeback as stars of the show have been contacted about a new series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benidorm was last on our screens in 2018 before being axed by ITV bosses. The show ran for 10 series before it was cancelled, with creator Darren Litten saying of the move: “I’ve huge respect for ITV — a show that’s getting five and a half million viewers and still picking up awards, but they’ve cancelled it. That takes balls.”

Now, it has been reported that ITV executive are looking to revive Benidorm. Star Sherrie Hewson, who played hotel manager Joyce Temple-Savage in the show, revealed on a recent podcast appearance that the show would be “coming back”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine Duvitski and Kenny Ireland in Benidorm

A source told The Sun: “Benidorm was adored by millions when it was suddenly cancelled. Fans will be thrilled to hear ITV wants to bring it back.

“An 11th series hasn’t been commissioned yet, but there’s major excitement building as early talks begin. Producers have started to reach out to the show’s stars and are hopeful a decision can be made later this year.”

Benidorm was one of the biggest ITV comedy hits of the late noughties and 2010s. Featuring an ensemble cast that included stars such as Steve Pemberton, Siobhan Finneran, Johnny Vegas and Sheila Reid among many others, the show followed the guests and staff at the all-inclusive Solana hotel in Benidorm, Spain.

The sitcom was a ratings smash, pulling in more than seven million viewers per episode at its peak in 2011. The series also went on the win gongs at the National Television Awards, TV Choice Awards, and was nominated for a Bafta for Best Situation Comedy in 2008.