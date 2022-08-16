The final every episode of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally arrived on Netflix in the UK

The final episode of Better Call Saul, called Saul Gone, has brought the story of Jimmy McGill to an emotional close.

The Breaking Bad prequel series first aired in 2015 and we were introduced to the shifty loveable lawyer and his love interest Kim Wexler years before he got involved with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Bob Odenkirk in the finale of Better Call Saul

Seven years later, and the story has finally come full circle, and we now know where Jimmy ended up after the events of Breaking Bad.

What happened in the Better Call Saul finale, what does it mean, and which characters returned? This is what you need to know:

**This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul's final episode - season 6 episode 13 (Saul Gone)**

What happened in the Better Call Saul finale?

The final episode opens with a flashback set during the season five episode, Bagman, where Jimmy and Mike trekked through the New Mexico desert.

Jimmy suggests to Mike that they split the $7 million they are carrying and run, but Mike doesn’t take to the plan.

Jimmy then asks Mike where he would go if he had a time machine, and Mike tells him it would be to the day that he took his first bribe. In turn, Jimmy suggests that he would go back to the day that Warren Buiffett founded Berkshire Hathaway and invest in it, making himself rich.

Next, we’re back in the black and white flashforwards, with Jimmy on the run from police - he is found hiding in a bin and taken to the police station, from where he calls the Cinnabon and tells them they’ll need a new manager, before calling fellow lawyer Bill Oakley and asking for his help.

Jimmy is offered a plea bargain, and Hank Schrader’s wife, Marie returns to sit in on the negotiations.

Jimmy spins a tale about how he was forced to work for Walter and Jesse and feared for his life - he adds that he only needs one member of the jury to believe him to escape the charges. Ultimately, he negotiates a 30 year stretch down to 7 years, plus his preference of prison and cell block, with a tub of ice cream every week of his sentence thrown in for good measure.

The next scene is another flashback, this time to Jimmy’s Breaking Bad days, and he has the same time machine conversation with Walter White.

White says that he regrets letting go of his stake in Gray Matter so easily, while Jimmy says that his big regret was injuring himself in a scam when he was 22. White responds by saying, “so you were always like this”.

Back in the black and white, and Jimmy tells the prosecutors that he has dirt on Kim which he’d be willing to trade - Kim, who has started volunteering for a legal aid charity, gets wind of this and turns up to his sentencing hearing.

Kim reconnects with Jimmy in the final episode of Better Call Saul

At the hearing, Jimmy begins by repeating the same line about how he worked for White out of fear, before changing course completely - he confesses that he did it for the money and that if it weren’t for him White would have been in jail or dead within the first month of his criminal enterprise, and Hank and Steve Gomez would probably be alive.

Jimmy adds that fed the District Attorney lies about Kim’s involvement with Howard Hamlin’s death so that she would come to the hearing to watch him confess.

The next scene is a flashback to when Jimmy was helping Chuck, and the pair speak about clients, and Chuck offers some brotherly advice. He says to Jimmy that “there’s no shame in going back and changing your path”. As the scene ends, we see that Chuck has been reading The Time Machine.

The next scene sees Jimmy on a prison bus, surrounded by other inmates who recognise him and start chanting his catchphrase, ‘better call Saul’, and does the hint of a smile cross Jimmy’s face.

Jimmy is now working at the prison kitchen, in a scene reminiscent of his time at the Cinnabon, when he is told that his lawyer has an appointment.

It turns out that Kim has come to see him - she explains that her New Mexico lawcard doesn’t have an expiration date. The pair catch up over a cigarette, the butt the only colour in the scene, and it is revealed that Jimmy was handed an 86 year sentence.

As Kim leaves the prison, she looks at Jimmy through the fencing, he does his finger gun gesture, and we cut to black, Better Call Saul has finished.

What does the Better Call Saul ending mean?

The Better Call Saul finale was rife with metaphor and deeper meaning, and it would take a book to explore it fully, but here are the main takeaways:

Jimmy finally came good in the end. After doing everything in his power to evade justice, and manipulating his way to a lenient sentence, the weight of his crimes finally came to bear on his conscience.

After several flashbacks that showed Jimmy’s pursuit of money above all else, it seems that he took Chuck’s words on board, and changed his path.

So now Jimmy will spend the rest of his life behind bars, but he has finally owned up to his crimes and taken responsibility for his actions - he doesn’t see the prison term as punishment just for his dealings with Walter White, but for his role in the deaths of Chuck and Howard as well.

And what about Kim? Well, she still has a potentially crippling civil suit hanging over her head, but it looks like she’ll at least avoid prison.

This seems fair, as Kim’s crimes were of a much lower level than Jimmy’s. Kim has also got back into law, albeit as a volunteer and will use her skills to help people, atoning for the damage she caused in her and Jimmy’s scheme against Howard.

With Jimmy in prison, there’s no hope for him and Kim to have the life of marital bliss that they had envisaged in the weeks before Howard’s death. But it looks like the pair are at least back to being friends.