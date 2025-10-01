The next eviction from the Big Brother house is right around the corner after one fan-favourite housemate received a cured ‘evil eye’

The four new housemates - Feyisola, George, Rochard, and Cameron - had a difficult decision to make during last night’s episode (September 30). They were told that they will be giving out two ‘evil eyes’ to their fellow housemates which will automatically put them up for eviction, and their first decision came in yesterday’s episode.

It was unlucky for Zelah, who received the first evil eye. The group explained to him that their decision came not as a reflection on him, but just with the lack of getting to know him in the short time they had in between meeting the housemates for the first time and making their first decision.

With at least one other housemates set to be put up for eviction alongside Zelah, all eyes are on the next public vote. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Big Brother 2025 housemates | ITV

When is the next Big Brother eviction?

The next Big Brother eviction will take place on Friday, October 3. It will be a live eviction hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The live eviction will be broadcast at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. You will be able to catch up with the episode after it broadcasts on ITVX - although be aware that voting will be closed during the live broadcast.

How to vote in Big Brother live eviction

Voting for the first live eviction of the series will open later this week and viewers will be told in the show when voting opens. Viewers will be able to cast their vote while the voting window is open on the ITV website. You will be able to vote up to five times.

Host Will Best revealed on Big Brother: Late & Live that in a huge twist for this series, the eviction will operate with a ‘vote to save’ format. This means that instead of voting for who you want to evict, you will be voting for who you want to keep in the house.