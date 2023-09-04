Unlike many other award shows, the NTAs are voted entirely by viewers - here’s you can have your say

The National Television Awards 2023 is nearly here, with hit shows including BBC One’s Happy Valley, ITV daytime show This Morning and Netflix’s Wednesday securing nominations.

Unlike many other award shows, the NTAs are voted entirely by viewers, with members of the public having a say on who will pick up a prize. NTA host Joel Dommett will reveal the winners live tomorrow night (5 September) at London’s O2 Arena.

It’s not yet confirmed if Holly Willoughby will attend the event, the This Morning presenter has not been personally nominated, however her co-host Alison Hammond is up in the Best Presenter category. This Morning will be hoping to hold onto its title as Best Daytime TV Show, however, following the Phillip Schofield scandal, voting could go either way.

Time is running out for fans to cast a vote for their favourite series. So, can you still vote for the NTAs and when does voting end? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the National TV Awards 2023?

The NTAs Awards 2023 will kick off on Tuesday 5 September at 7.30pm in London’s O2 Arena.

Can you still vote for the NTAs?

Yes, you can still vote for your favourite TV show in the NTAs, however time is running out to have your say as the final round of voting has begun as the big day approaches. Voting couldn’t be easier, with ballots cast online on the National TV Awards website. Voting is free, so to have your say on the best TV of 2023 all you need to do is follow the link and read the instructions provided.

If you prefer you can also vote by phone by calling 0905 647 2023. Calls cost 25p per minute plus your network access charge. Please ensure you have the bill payer’s permission before calling. Restrictions on multiple voting applies.

When does voting for the NTA awards close?

Voting for the NTAs will close on Tuesday 5 September at noon. We are now in the final stages of the vote, so if you want to make your opinions known it’s vital you get your ballot in before the deadline to ensure it will be counted towards this year’s awards.

Any votes received after this time will not be counted, if you have opted to vote by phone and do so after the deadline you may still be charged. You can find out more about voting terms and conditions and privacy policy on the National TV Awards website.

How can I watch the NTAs?