As the final of Celebrity Big Brother takes place, here’s how you can choose your winner of the 2025 series.

Chris Hughes, Danny Bears, Chesney Hawkes, JoJo Siwa, Jack P Shepherd, and Donna Preston will face the final public vote of the series during the live grand final. The final will air at 9pm on ITV, STV, ITVX and STV Player tonight (April 25).

The remaining housemates will be fighting it out to win the viewers’ vote and be named as the winner of Celebrity Big Brother. Host AJ Odudu and Will Best will be presenting live from the house as our remaining celebrities find out their fate.

Here’s how to cast your vote to make sure that you have a say in who is crowned the 2025 Celebrity Big Brother champion.

Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa, Jack P Shepherd, Donna Preston, Danny Beard and Chesney Hawkes are in the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | ITV

How to vote in the Celebrity Big Brother final

The vote to win is now open via the Celebrity Big Brother app or at itv.com/vote.cbb. For full voting FAQs, you can visit the ITV website.

You will have five votes to spread across the six finalists how you see fit - you can use all five on the same housemate or split them between more than one contestant if you don’t have an out-and-out favourite yet.

The vote to win will be frozen at points during tonight’s live final as the housemates are evicted in the order they place in the public vote. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will announce during the show when the vote is frozen and when it has reopened.

Every time it reopens, you will have five more votes to cast before the vote closes for good and the winner is announced. So keep an eye on when the voting window reopens to make sure you don't miss your chance to cast more votes for your winner.