As the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 airs this evening, we take a look at how many viewers have tuned in for the most recent series.

This series has seen no shortage of drama, with Mickey Rourke providing most of the talking points at the beginning of the series before his removal from the house. The building dramatics of the 2025 series has led fans to praise the show for its most recent installment.

One viewers said on X (formerly Twitter): “Got to admit this series of Celebrity Big Brother has been one of the best in a while and all the celebrities in the final are so deserving of the win in their own ways.”

Another added: “Faults aside, I genuinely think this has been one of the best series of Big Brother we’ve had in a long time. The tasks are well rounded, the casting is diverse enough to be interesting and the DRAMA of it all.”

But how popular has this series of Celebrity Big Brother been? Here’s everything you need to know about how many viewers have tuned in so far, and how it compares to other seasons.

The latest series of Celebrity Big Brother draws to a close later this month. | ITV

How many viewers does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 have?

According to BARB ratings, the launch night of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 pulled in an average of 2.71 million live viewers. This was around one million viewers less than last year’s launch of the rebooted celebrity edition of the reality show, which was the first series on ITV.

ITV said that including viewers watching on catch-up service ITVX, this figure for the 2025 launch night rose to 4.2 million viewers. The broadcaster also revealed that the Big Brother brand had generated more than 100 million streams on the streaming service to date since ITV picked up the iconic reality format.

The first week of the show, which launched on April 7, had a weekly average of 2.52 million live viewers. More up to date BARB figures for later stages of the show will be released at a later date.

What is the most popular series of Celebrity Big Brother?

Celebrity Big Brother series four, which aired in 2006 on Channel 4, remains the show’s highest rated series according to BARB figures. The series pulled in an average of 4.88 million viewers across the entire season.

Series four featured housemates including Michael Barrymore, Pete Burns, Preston from The Ordinary Boys, Jodie Marsh and George Galloway. In a first for the show, bosses also introduced a ‘fake celebrity’ who was placed in the house to dupe the other stars into thinking they were famous.

This role went to Chantelle Houghton, who viewers fell in love with during her time on the show and eventually crowned the winner of the series. Chantelle sparked a romance with Preston in the house, with the pair going to get married and later splitting with their relationship up-and-downs becoming tabloid fodder in the 2000s.