Tom Daley, Gordon Ramsay, and their families take part in a special celebrity edition of Gogglebox as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer charity drive

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black on Celebrity Gogglebox. Daley is knitting with one hand and holding the remote in the other (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox is returning for another new episode this October for Stand Up to Cancer.

Olympian Tom Daley and chef Gordon Ramsay are amongst the celebrities who will be appearing with their families as part of the Channel 4 charity initiative.

Here’s everything you need to know about the SU2C2022 Celebrity Gogglebox.

Which celebrities are appearing in tonight’s Gogglebox?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black will appear on tonight’s Gogglebox. Daley of course you’ll know as the Olympic diver (not a swimmer) and gold medallist; Black, meanwhile, you might not know by name but will likely know some of his work. He’s an Oscar-winning writer, having written films like Milk; more recently, he was behind the Andrew Garfield true crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven.

They’re joined by Gordon Ramsay and Tilly Ramsay. Gordon you’ll know from various of his cooking programmes, most famously Kitchen Nightmares, but over the years he’s also done a lot of presenting more broadly, and appeared in travel shows with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieux. Tilly Ramsay, meanwhile, is a social media influencer and presenter; perhaps her most high-profile television appearance so far was Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Charlotte Church is the next celebrity to feature in this special edition of Gogglebox. Church is a Welsh singer-songwriter – a classical singer and a soprano specifically – who you’d know from albums like Back to Scratch. She also briefly hosted a self-titled chat show on Channel 4, The Charlotte Church Show.

The actor Luke Evans will appear in Celebrity Gogglebox with Charlotte Church. You’ll know Evans from things like the recent live-action Beauty and the Beast, or from the ITV true crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders. He can next be seen in the AppleTV+ drama Echo23, which is arriving in late November. Evans and Church – appearing together – are close friends, having collaborated on a song on Evans’ own recent album.

Finally, Ruby Wax and Mel B will also be appearing together. Ruby Wax is a comedian and actress who previously took part in a SU2C Bake-Off special, while Mel B of course is a Spice Girl.

Are any of the regular Gogglebox members appearing?

Yes, a number of recognisable faces from the normal editions of Gogglebox will be appearing as part of the Celebrity Stand Up to Cancer special.

Jenny and Lee, Pete and Sophie, Marcus and Mica, and the Siddiquis will all feature as part of the special.

What TV will they be watching?

The assembled stars of Gogglebox will be watching Netflix horror drama The Watcher, BBC One singing contest I Can See Your Voice, Netflix dating show Love Is Blind, and BBC Two quiz show Only Connect.

They’ll also be giving their thoughts on Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister, because that was mentioned on television and therefore nominally falls under their purview.

What time is Celebrity Gogglebox on at?

