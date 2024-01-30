Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Choir is the new uplifting documentary coming to Disney Plus this week. Directed by two-time Emmy-winner filmmaker Rudy Valdez, the six-episode series follows the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of their lives following their 2019 appearance on America's Got Talent. It's a big moment for the group and their director Anthony White, as they prepare to break back into the spotlight.

Detroit is a city which has been heavily impacted by decline and we experience first-hand the highs and lows of navigating life growing up in a city with one of America's highest crime rates. Here's everything you need to know about Choir and when you can watch this uplifting docu-series on Disney Plus.

What is Choir about?

The official plot for Choir from Disney Plus reads: "Choir is a six-part documentary series following the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages.

"Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight."

Disney Plus Choir trailer

Disney Plus has released a trailer for Choir ahead of its upcoming release, you can watch it below.

When can I watch Choir on Disney Plus?