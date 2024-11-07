A poster advertising a new follow up movie to Home Alone has gone viral.

Christmas is fast approaching and many families will be getting ready to sit down and watch the classic movie Home Alone. The nineties movie is one of the most watched films during the festive period - so fans were delighted when they spotted a poster advertising the follow up movie ‘Cabin Alone’.

The movie poster sees original Home Alone cast members Macauley Culkin and Catherine O’Hara wearing festive jumpers and standing in front of a Christmas tree - in a cabin. A social media user YODA BBY ABY shared the image on Facebook and wrote the caption: “NEW HOME ALONE!!! KEVIN AND HIS MOM!!!

“This Christmas, Kevin McCallister and his mom arrive early to their family’s remote cabin, only to learn the rest of the family’s flight is delayed. When Marv and Harry target the supposedly empty cabin, Kevin and his mom join forces to defend it in the ultimate showdown.

Cabin Alone Movie Poster | YODA BBY ABY Facebook

“With snow-covered traps, outrageous pranks, and high-stakes holiday antics, they turn the quiet cabin into a thrilling battleground that’ll have you laughing and cheering. Get ready for a wild holiday adventure with Cabin Alone, streaming on Disney+ this December!”

But its bad news Home Alone fans as there are no official announcements or trailers that have been distributed by Disney+ and the poster appears to be completely fan-made. The post on Facebook has already garnered over 135,000 likes and 32,000 shares so maybe Disney should start putting something together.

Macauley Culkin starred as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992). There were also follow up movies Home Alone 3 (1998), Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone The Holiday Heist (2012) and Home Alone Sweet Home Alone (2021) but starred different kids so they don't really count and the less we talk about them the better.

All Home Alone movies are available to watch on Disney+ now and if you watch one a week starting now it will take you up to Christmas Day - Same for Harry Potter fans too which is on Netflix.

