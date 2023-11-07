Culprits is the latest heist drama coming to Disney Plus (Photo: Des Willie/Disney Plus)

Culprits is the latest heist drama dropping on Disney Plus. However, the eight episode series starts where most crime stories end - after the crime has been committed.

Created by acclaimed executive producer Stephen Garrett (The Undoing) and filmmaker J Blakeson (I Care A Lot), the thrilling and darkly funny crime series had it's world premiere at the the 67th BFI London Film Festival where it was well receieved by critics and fans, scoring seven out of 10 on IMDb.

Culprits also features a star-studded cast including Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Gemma Arterton (The King's Man) and Eddie Izzard also known as Suzy Izzard (Stay Close). Here's everything you need to know about Culprits and when it's coming to Disney Plus.

What is Culprits about?

Culprits is the newest heist drama coming to Disney Plus, the series begins after the crime has been committed, Joe (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) and his group of elite thieves thinks they've gotten away with their past crimes and have left their old lives behind. But things don't stay buried forever and the ghosts of the past have returned to haunt them, one by one.

Here is the official synopsis from Disney: "Culprits kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?"

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Disney Plus have released a trailer for Culprits. In it we are introduced to Joe, who has left his old life of crime behind, however our past has a way of catching up with us. Watch the trailer for Culprits below.

Who stars in Culprits?

Culprits features an impressive cast line-up. Our lead character Joe is played by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), whilst Gemma Arterton (The King's Man) plays the role of Dianne. Speaking about her character before the SAG-AFTRA strike, she described her as "probably the coldest character I’ve ever played, the most calculating."

The cast continues with Eddie Izzard also known as Suzy Izzard (Stay Close) as Vincent, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella) as Officer, Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves) who plays Psycho, Kamel El Basha (The Insult) plays Youssef, Kevin Vidal (Working Moms) is Jules, Ned Dennehy (Good Omens) as Devil and newcomer Tara Abboud as Azar.

What is the Culprits release date on Disney Plus?