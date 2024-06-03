‘Love Island’ series 11 contestant Jess White. Photo by ITV.

‘Love Island’ series 11 contestant Jess White has a close relationship with her mum - and she’s already been on an iconic dating show compared to ‘Blind Date’.

For one of the new Love Islanders, it seems that being on reality TV may be in their blood.

Jess White, a 25-year-old retailer manager from Stockport, Manchester, is following in her mum’s footsteps when it comes to looking for love on a dating show. Talking to reporters ahead of her ‘Love Island’ debut tonight (Monday June 3), she revealed a family history with reality television. She said: "So my mum went on – when she was younger – she went on the knockoff version of Blind Date with someone called Bruce something. I can't remember his name."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been reported by HeatWorld that the show she’s talking about is noughties dating show ‘Love On A Saturday Night’, which was hosted by Davina McCall in 2004.

She continued, "And there's video footage of it somewhere. My grandad tried to dig it out for us the other day. We can't find it anywhere. So that's a no go, but I'm basically doing the modern day version of what she did when she was like 18. My mum was like dead supportive, and my step dad as well. He's like an icon. He's like, 'That's amazing. ‘go on, live your best life' all that stuff. So, so positive."

‘Love on a Saturday Night’ was billed as a replacement to ‘Blind Date’ - an iconic dating show which was hosted by Cilla Black and originally ran on Saturday nights from November 30 1985 to May 31 2003 on ITV. Blind Date was a huge hit with viewers, which is why it ran for nearly 20 years, but it’s successor didn’t capture hearts in the same way.

The main round would be based the studio, and filmed in front of a studio audience, where either three men or three women would be wearing different coloured masks and so they would be known as Mr Red/Miss Ruby, Mr Blue/Miss Sapphire or Mr Green/Miss Emerald. Then, a dater would ask them questions while stood with Davina, and they would choose their date based on their answers - and then the mask would be reveal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another feature of the show was that every week an audience member would be surprised with a date with a celebrity. Some of the celebrities included were Jodie Marsh, Sam Nixon, Mark Owen, Shobna Gulati, Sally Lindsay, Richard Blackwood, Tony Blackburn, Ronan Keating, Terri Dwyer and Nicki Chapman. The show only lasted two series before being axed in May 2024.

White described herself as a “sassy girl” in a pre-show interview with ITV. She added: “I think my friends would describe me as brutally honest. I think it’s a good trait because at least you know where you stand with me. I’m never going to let you leave the room without looking your best - I would want someone to tell me! They would describe me as quite uplifting, if you’re having a bad day then come and see me.”

She’s also spoken about her relationship with her mum. When asked what she looks for in a prospective partner, she said: “I would say nice teeth, I love a set of white Turkey teeth but a good set of Turkey teeth. I would say personality traits, you have to be family orientated. I’m so close to my mum and I’d like my future partner to be really close with their family too.”