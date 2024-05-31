Nicole Samuel, an accounts manager from Wales, is a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024. Photo by ITV.

‘Cheeky, wild and really chatty’ Nicole Samuel is a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024.

Nicole Samuel, an accounts manager from Aberdare in Wales, has signed up for the ITV 2 dating show in the hope of finding somone to settle down with. She’ll be joined by fellow Welsh resident Ciaran Davies, make-up artist Samantha Kenny and model Patsy Field.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, Samuel told ITV: “I say everything as it is so guys always know where they stand with me.” She also issued a warning to her fellow islanders, stating “I am upfront”. She also shared that, up until now, she has been happy to stay single so she can enjoy her freedom. “I’ve been enjoying single life and the attention of different boys, it’s fun. I’ve enjoyed being able to go on holiday with the girls and not having to worry about someone back home. All the girls are there texting in their room and I’m out till 4 in the morning living my best life.” But, she declared that now she’s hit 24 she thinks it’s time for her to find the one.

The former professional street dancer went on to say that her friends would describe her as “cheeky, wild and really chatty” and said her type in “tall, dark and handsome - and she has a particular love for rugby players. When asked which celebrity she’d like to see in the villa, she responded: “Channing Tatum, all day every day.”

Martin Oxley, Head of Formats and Entertainment at GroupM Motion Entertainment and Executive Producer for Motion said: “It’s amazing to see that after 10 seasons, Love Island is still as hot-to-trot with the viewers as it is on-screen. The team at Motion are excited to see what the fresh format twists and new cast will bring to this year’s sumptuous villa, along with the rest of the UK. So, flame on and game on for another 8 weeks of heartbreaks and hot summer loving.”

Samuel can be found on Instagram at @nicolesams123. She only has 24 posts, which are mostly glamourous shots of her in bikins while on holiday. She now has almost 20,000 followers and her bio reads: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa!”

