Patsy Field, a model with a hidden disability from London, is a contestant on 'Love Island' UK 2024. Photo by ITV.

Patsy Field, who is a ‘Love Island’ contestant, has already won 40,000 followers on social media and has told her followers she’s an ‘open book’ - including about her disability and love life.

A model who is hoping to highlight hidden disabilities is heading to the ‘Love Island’ villa for the upcoming 11th series, which starts on Monday (June 3).

Field has Erb's Palsy, a condition which results in one arm being shorter than the other and also having less function and sensation. According to the NHS, it occurs after a difficult birth, when the baby's head or arm has been pulled during delivery. In Field’s case the birth defect was a result of her being delivered naturally rather than via Caesarian section amid complications in the labour.

She has already spoken out publicly about the condition, which is often hidden, on social media. She said: "One thing you guys don't know about me is I have a disability. I have never spoken about it on here before because I am a bit self-conscious about it to be honest. Pretty much everyone says they don't notice it, or they have never noticed it before but once I tell you go back and look through my old videos, you'll be able to spot it."

She has also blamed the medical professionals who were caring for her mother during her labour for her condition, though she has not named anyone. She said: "I was a normal, happy, healthy baby in my mama's womb and the hospital f***ed up and gave me a disability, you f***ers. I should have been a cesarean birth, but the midwife thought she could do it and she couldn't. . . I was such a big baby, I was almost 11lb, a normal baby is like 7lb.

"I got stuck coming out of my mum... and they're pulling and pulling and pulling and in the process of yanking me out, they have done some damage. They snapped the nerve that sends messages down from my brain down my spine to my right arm, messages are trying to send, and this computer says no."

What is Erb's Palsy? Erb’s Palsy affects the nerves that supply the arm, and is a defect that occurs at birth. It results in a weakness in a baby’s arm. The NHS states that the arm can be partially or completely paralysed by Erb's Palsy, depending on the amount of damage that the nerves have received or the number of nerves affected. Recovery depends on how much damage has been done to the nerve. If the nerves are only bruised or swollen, the paralysis may get better in the first days or month. It is difficult to predict what improvement there will be in patients but 80-90% of children recover completely.

An source told the ’The Mail Online’: "Patsy is a brilliant signing for the show, she's hilarious so will definitely bring good vibes and positive energy. She has never let her disability define her but she's also excited for the opportunity to educate audiences who might not know about Erb's palsy because awareness is key."

Patsy Field, a model with a hidden disability, will be taking part in 'Love Island' 2024. Photo by Instagram/patsylouu.

The office administrator from Orpington, Greater London, has already won praise for being honest about her condition. One fan commented on her Instagram and said: “Thank you so much for speaking out, so many people are so unaware. My little girl has Erb's Palsy and seeing you gives me nothing but happiness as I feel so bad.”

In a pre-show interview with ITV, Field, who can do a good Hannah Montana impression, admitted: “I’m a big personality and I like to be the centre of attention so I’ll definitely bring the fun. I’d also say that I will bring the sass, I’m not looking for drama but I do tend to attract it.” She also confessed to being a “sugar mummy” and added: “I’m funny and a very good cook so I’d definitely say I’m wifey material. I do like to spoil my partners and have been known to date younger guys.” Though she went on to say she does get bored easily too.

Field has a huge online following already; she has almost 40,000 followers on her TikTok account @patsyfield, and since her involvement in the show was announced her Instagram following has increased from almost 2,000 to just over 8,000 on her account, @patsylouu, at the time of writing (on Friday May 31). She is known for posting glamourous shots of her in lingere or on nights out. She’s also opened up about her difficulty with dating. In October she posted a ‘rant’ video in which she questioned when ‘everyone’ was still involved with their ex-partners.

In the same video, she also claimed that single people, like herself, now have to assume that anyone they are dating is seeing at least two other people at the same time. She said: “I’m scared to get involved with people now because I think I’m coming in to things with no emotional ties to anyone . . . nothing going on to be honest . . . I’m an open book”, but concluded that she didn’t want to be an open book with someone who was still being intimate with an ex.

By November, she posted a list of things she had done in 2023, with ‘started dating’, ‘fell in love’ and ‘say I love you’ to someone all not highlighted. Although she captioned the video “…husband if youre seeing this its not too late”.