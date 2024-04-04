Mel B was on This Morning to talk about Celebrity Bake Off with Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mel B was left embarrassed after she accidently let slip a huge spoiler for Celebrity Bake Off during an appearance on This Morning.

Scary Spice, is taking part in the new season of the Great Celebrity Bake Off on Channel 4. Kicking off in March, the series is raising money for Stand Up to Cancer, with only one celebrity being crowned the overall star baker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series airs on a weekly basis with new episodes dropping on Channel 4 on Sunday nights, the former Spice Girl was on This Morning on Thursday (April 4), where she was joined by Celebrity Bake Off host Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who is also a contestant on the baking competition.

Mel B accidently let a spoiler slip, ahead of this week’s episode. Here’s everything you need to know about what the self-confessed “blabbermouth” said.

What did Mel B say about Celebrity Bake Off?

Mel B joined Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the This Morning sofa, where she let something slip about Sunday night’s episode. She started off by joking with O’Leary saying that he had tried to “sabotage” her efforts.

Mel B said: “You were trying to sabotage my...", she continued asking: "What did I bake? A big cookie thing”. She added: “Everybody listening and watching over there, I actually did bake something really really special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Leary cut her off before she could reveal any more secrets, telling Mel B: “You're not allowed to say what they are but the rum was appreciated."

This is not the first time Mel B has let too much slip. She recently fuelled speculation during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in the US that the Spice Girls would be making a comeback, explaining they were, “working on something really good”. She said: “I always get told off because I'm the blabbermouth, but I think I've said this to you before: us five are working on something that is gonna be announced soon."

When can I watch the Great Celebrity Bake Off?

The next episode of the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will be available to watch on Channel 4 this Sunday from 7.40pm.