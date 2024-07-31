Disney+ Renegade Nell has been axed after just one season and fans are not happy about it
It starred the likes of Derry Girls’ Louisa Harland, Alice Kremelberg, and Frank Dillane. A Disney spokesman told Deadline that “Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future.”
It would seem that Renegade Fans are not happy about the show being cancelled and have taken to X to share their thoughts. One fan said: “I thought renegade nell was excellent. Really strange. People can’t handle fantasy that’s not bog standard faux mediaeval europe,” whilst another said: #RenegadeNell axed nooooo!! Had great characters and each episode so much fun! Deserved another series!!!!! Tut tut @DisneyPlus another service gets the rights and makes more series.
In the series Derry Girls star Louisa Harland played the part of Nell, a young woman who becomes an outlaw after being framed for murder. Louisa Harland explained to the Radio Times that “The nice thing about this world is I feel like it’s a new world we've created and apart from through-line of historical accuracy, we can kind of do whatever we want.
“Sally, I think is rewriting history a little bit, and that’s something lovely about the show.”
