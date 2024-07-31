Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renegade Nell was created by Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax’s Sally Wainwright and was directed by Ben Taylor of Netflix hit Sex Education.

It starred the likes of Derry Girls’ Louisa Harland, Alice Kremelberg, and Frank Dillane. A Disney spokesman told Deadline that “Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future.”

Disney+ Renegade Nell has been axed after just one series and fans are not happy about it L-R) Nick Mohammed, Frank Dillane, Jake Dunn, Adrian Lester, Alice Kremelberg, Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson, Enyi Okoronkwo and Jodhi May attend the world premiere of "Renegade Nell" at Everyman Borough Yards on March 26, 2024 in London | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would seem that Renegade Fans are not happy about the show being cancelled and have taken to X to share their thoughts. One fan said: “I thought renegade nell was excellent. Really strange. People can’t handle fantasy that’s not bog standard faux mediaeval europe,” whilst another said: #RenegadeNell axed nooooo!! Had great characters and each episode so much fun! Deserved another series!!!!! Tut tut @DisneyPlus another service gets the rights and makes more series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the series Derry Girls star Louisa Harland played the part of Nell, a young woman who becomes an outlaw after being framed for murder. Louisa Harland explained to the Radio Times that “The nice thing about this world is I feel like it’s a new world we've created and apart from through-line of historical accuracy, we can kind of do whatever we want.

“Sally, I think is rewriting history a little bit, and that’s something lovely about the show.”