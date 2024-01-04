Doctor Who trans complaints: BBC responds to Yasmin Finney criticism, pledges to ‘celebrate diversity’
More than 140 viewers complained over inclusion of trans star Yasmin Finney in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials
Doctor Who introduced Heartstopper star and trans actress Yasmin Finney to the cast for the 60th anniversary specials in November, prompting 144 complaints from viewers of the sci-fi show.
Finney played Rose Noble, the daughter of the 10th Doctor’s companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate in the series. The Doctor reunites with Donna having regenerated back into the same body as his Tenth incarnation, and meets her daughter Rose.
In the final 60th anniversary special, The Giggle, the Doctor bi-regenerates and his 14th incarnation stays on Earth to live a quiet life with Donna, Rose, and their family, whilst Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor heads off on his travels through time and space.
Whilst the anniversary specials were generally well received, wrapped up David Tennant’s run as The Doctor, and paved the way for Ncuti to take over in the Christmas Day special, the BBC has now responded to the complaints that it did receive.
Why did people complain about the Doctor Who 2023 specials?
144 viewers complained about the inclusion of Finney in The Star Beast, which aired on November 25. The episode also featured discussions about pronouns, and about Sylvia Noble finding the right way to communicate with her trans granddaughter.
Ofcom only responds to complaints after they have first been submitted through the BBC first, however the regular noted that it had received 11 complaints over the Doctor Who specials, six of which were about transgender discrimination/offence.
Most of the BBC complaints were over the inclusion of a trans actor and character, which some viewers suggesting that the mere inclusion of Finney was ‘anti-male’, others simply felt that it was inappropriate to include a trans character in the first place.
How has the BBC responded to Doctor Who complaints?
On the BBC’s complaints page, the site stated: “We have received complaints from viewers who object to the inclusion of a transgender character in the programme and from others who feel there are too few transgender people represented.”
The BBC then provided the following response: “As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”
Ahead of the anniversary specials airing, showrunner Russell T Davies said that some viewers were ‘full of absolute hate and venom’. He added ‘shame on you and good luck to you in your lonely lives.’
