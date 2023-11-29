Doctor Who Wild Blue Yonder: second 60th anniversary special episode, release date, cast, plot, and trailer
The second of three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, Wild Blue Yonder, airs on the BBC this week and continues the adventures of The Doctor and Donna. The hour-long episode precedes the final anniversary episode and a Christmas Day special which will formally introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.
Longtime fans of the show will be happy to see the focus on the 10th and now 14th Doctor, played by David Tennant, and his companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) who last appeared in the series more than a decade ago.
The first special, The Star Beast, resolved the metacrisis issue that caused the Doctor to wipe Donna’s memory in order to save her life back in the fourth season of the show. Donna and her daughter Rose were able to simply let go of the Time Lord energy, allowing Donna to remember her time travelling the universe with the Doctor.
Is there a trailer for Wild Blue Yonder?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Wild Blue Yonder
- David Tennant as The Doctor
- Catherine Tate as Donna Noble
- Karl Collins as Shaun Temple
- Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble
- Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble
- Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush
- Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham
- Miriam Margolyes as The Meep
- Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart
What is Wild Blue Yonder about?
The plot of the special episode has been mostly kept under wraps by the BBC with the teaser trailer giving very little away. The official synopsis says: “The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake.”
We know that the episode begins immediately where the last special left off, with Donna, who has safely remembered her life with the Doctor and joined him for one last adventure, spilling a drink on the TARDIS console, causing it to lose control.
Due to the cast list, we know that the episode sees the return of The Meep, voiced by Miriam Margolyes, and Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford), a companion of the 6th and 7th Doctors, who also featured in the 2022 special The Power of the Doctor, will also appear. Additionally it has been rumoured, though not confirmed, that Billie Piper will return as Rose Tyler, companion to the 9th and 10th Doctors.
When is the Wild Blue Yonder release date?
Wild Blue Yonder will air on BBC One on Saturday December 2 at 6.30pm. It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has first aired. The first anniversary special, The Star Beast, is available on iPlayer now.
