Longtime fans of the show will be happy to see the focus on the 10th and now 14th Doctor, played by David Tennant, and his companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) who last appeared in the series more than a decade ago.

Wild Blue Yonder is the second Doctor Who 60th anniversary special

The first special, The Star Beast, resolved the metacrisis issue that caused the Doctor to wipe Donna’s memory in order to save her life back in the fourth season of the show. Donna and her daughter Rose were able to simply let go of the Time Lord energy, allowing Donna to remember her time travelling the universe with the Doctor.

Is there a trailer for Wild Blue Yonder?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Wild Blue Yonder

David Tennant as The Doctor

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble

Karl Collins as Shaun Temple

Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble

Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble

Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush

Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham

Miriam Margolyes as The Meep

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Wild Blue Yonder stars Catherine Tate, David Tennant, and Bonnie Langford

What is Wild Blue Yonder about?

The plot of the special episode has been mostly kept under wraps by the BBC with the teaser trailer giving very little away. The official synopsis says: “The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake.”

We know that the episode begins immediately where the last special left off, with Donna, who has safely remembered her life with the Doctor and joined him for one last adventure, spilling a drink on the TARDIS console, causing it to lose control.

Due to the cast list, we know that the episode sees the return of The Meep, voiced by Miriam Margolyes, and Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford), a companion of the 6th and 7th Doctors, who also featured in the 2022 special The Power of the Doctor, will also appear. Additionally it has been rumoured, though not confirmed, that Billie Piper will return as Rose Tyler, companion to the 9th and 10th Doctors.

When is the Wild Blue Yonder release date?

