Welcome news for soap fans with a touch of nostalgia, BBC iPlayer is set to release another raft of classic EastEnders episodes. So for those already taking a walk down memory lane via Albert Square, you're unlikely to run out of episodes any time soon.

The BBC's streaming service is already home to a huge offering of episodes from EastEnders past, with viewers able to look back on the drama from 2008-2011. Now this this is set to get bigger as the entire EastEnders collection for 2012 will be made available to stream on Tuesday March 25).

And that's now all, to offer an even bigger fix of the goings on from the Queen Vic to the launderette, subsequent monthly uploads will follow for the rest of the year so that by Christmas Day 2024, viewers will be able to stream over 2,000 episodes with the entire EastEnders collection from 2008 to the present day.

Executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, said: “We’re thrilled that BBC iPlayer are expanding their collection of EastEnders episodes so that our viewers can enjoy a look back at some of the show’s most iconic storylines as we honour its rich history and its gripping characters. Viewers will be able to rewatch their favourite characters and relive their favourite moments, such as Who Killed Lucy Beale?, Peggy’s heart-breaking death, Stacey’s post-partum psychosis and Kathy’s jaw-dropping return from the dead.”

In case you need reminding, during those 16 years, iconic EastEnders families such as The Mitchells, The Beales, The Carters, The Fox-Truemans, The Brannings and The Slaters delivered big drama week in, week out. The archive is full of beloved characters, huge storylines and unmissable moments, so there’s plenty for new and regular viewers to explore.