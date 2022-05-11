The 66th Eurovision Song Contest in underway as 40 countries go head-to-head to take home the crystal microphone

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has started with all eyes turning to the famous stage.

40 countries entered with only 25 competing in Saturday’s grand final.

The event is one of the biggest in Europe, bringing its host cities to a standstill as the contest descends each year.

But where is it being held this year? And who won the contest last year?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Eurovision hosts.

Eurovision 2022 has kicked off in Italy. (Credit: Getty Images)

Where is Eurovision 2022 being held?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is being held in the Italian city of Turin.

Turin is located in northern Italy and famed for its rich art and culture, as well as its ties to Italian history.

The contest is being broadcast from the PalaOlimpico arena, the largest sporting arena in Italy.

While the 12,500 capacity arena will be filled with Eurovision fanatics, hundreds of millions more will be watching from home.

Who is hosting Eurovision 2022?

While they are often known in their home country, Eurovision hosts are more than likely unknown to international audiences.

UK viewers will however definitely recognise one of this year’s hosts, with popstar Mika taking the reins.

Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini and Mika are hosting Eurovision 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

The ‘Grace Kelly’ singer was hugely popular in the late 2000s in the UK, hitting number one with the song and winning an Brit Award in 2008.

Mika joins Italian television presenter Alessandro Cattelan and singer Laura Pausini in welcoming Europe to Turin.

Who won Eurovision last year?

Italy was given the Eurovision keys after cinching the top spot on the leaderboard during the 2021 contest.

Their first win in 31 years came after rock band Måneskin lit up the stage with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’.

Måneskin’s win meant that Italy added to its contest tally, having previously won in 1964 and 1990.

Maneskin impressed audiences with Zutti E Buoni. (Credit: Getty Images)

How are Eurovision host countries chosen?

Traditionally in Eurovision, the winner of the previous year hosts the contest the following year.

However, in the event that a country cannot physically host the event, another country may be delegated to host on their behalf.

The host city is chosen by the country’s Eurovision committee themselves, with each prospective host city submitting a plan as to how they would present the contest.

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2022?

Kalush Orchestra could win the contest for the country for the first time since Jamala brought the trophy to Kyiv in 2016.

If the country do win, the current situation may mean that Ukraine is unable to physically host the event. In this case, another country with the immediate capacity, such as Germany, could host on their behalf.

Kalush Orchestra took to the stage for Ukraine during the first Eurovision semi-final. (Credit: Getty Images)

The UK is currently riding high in the Eurovision betting odds, with EurovisionWorld currently placing them second favourite.

Sweden, Spain and Greece round out the top five bookies favourites at the moment.

When is the Eurovision final?

The grand final will take place at 8pm UK time on Saturday 14 May.