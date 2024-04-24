Fans of The Simpsons have been left devastated after the death of a beloved character
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fans of The Simpsons have been left devastated after the death of a beloved character. Although many characters have come and gone in the animated sitcom, with its 35th season currently airing, fans have still been left heartbroken after the departure of the character.
Fans of The Simpsons who watched the episode ‘Cremains the Day’,’ which aired over the weekend, would have seen the character Larry the Barfly drop dead in Moe’s Tavern. The character first appeared back in 1989 in the ‘Roasing of an Open Fire,’ episode, the character has been a regular face at the Tavern.
Although the characters Bartender Moe, Homer, Lenny and Carl attend Larry the Barfly’’s funeral, they did not know much about Larry despite spending a lot of time with him. Homer even said: “Is it possible we’re terrible people?”
After the episode, Matt Selman, a longtime writer on The Simpsons wrote: ‘”Cremains of the Day” — @TheSimpsons episode 765, brilliantly written by John Frink, stunningly co-run by @mrtimlong & daringly directed by Gabriel DeFrancesco..”
Fans were quick to share their upset at the death of Larry the Barfly on X. One said: “The Simpsons killed off a fan favourite character after nearly 35 years on the show. Last weekend’s episode, titled Cremains Of The Day, viewers saw the death of Larry the barfly, a regular at Moe’s Tavern, where he eventually dropped dead. Raise your glasses to Larry the Barfly.”
Over the years, fans of The Simpsons have become used to characters such as Maude Flaunders and Bleeding Gums Murphy being killed off. The character Fat Tony was killed off too but then replaced by Fit Tony who was renamed Fat Tony after gaining weight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.