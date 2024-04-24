Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of The Simpsons have been left devastated after the death of a beloved character. Although many characters have come and gone in the animated sitcom, with its 35th season currently airing, fans have still been left heartbroken after the departure of the character.

Fans of The Simpsons who watched the episode ‘Cremains the Day’,’ which aired over the weekend, would have seen the character Larry the Barfly drop dead in Moe’s Tavern. The character first appeared back in 1989 in the ‘Roasing of an Open Fire,’ episode, the character has been a regular face at the Tavern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the characters Bartender Moe, Homer, Lenny and Carl attend Larry the Barfly’’s funeral, they did not know much about Larry despite spending a lot of time with him. Homer even said: “Is it possible we’re terrible people?”

After the episode, Matt Selman, a longtime writer on The Simpsons wrote: ‘”Cremains of the Day” — @TheSimpsons episode 765, brilliantly written by John Frink, stunningly co-run by @mrtimlong & daringly directed by Gabriel DeFrancesco..”

Fans were quick to share their upset at the death of Larry the Barfly on X. One said: “The Simpsons killed off a fan favourite character after nearly 35 years on the show. Last weekend’s episode, titled Cremains Of The Day, viewers saw the death of Larry the barfly, a regular at Moe’s Tavern, where he eventually dropped dead. Raise your glasses to Larry the Barfly.”