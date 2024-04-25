Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky have axed a popular sports show starring Matt Lucas and Elis James after just two seasons. Fantasy Football League was a reboot of the original series that had been hosted by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

Producer Spencer Millman confirmed the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, when he thanked his former colleagues, adding that he was “sorry we won’t be making more.”

Millman wrote: "Big thanks to my brilliant production team, crew, writers, spotters, you were an absolute joy to work with. A massive thanks to all the sofa & phoenix guests we had over the 24 shows, we loved having you.

"Huge love to Matt, Elis, Mense and of course Lee Trundle but most importantly thanks to the people who watched it. I’m eternally grateful you accepted the changes to the original and sorry we won’t be making more."

Fantasy Football League was a remake of the original starring David Baddiel and Frank Skinner. It promised it would, “delight fans old and new as it honours the format of the cult original series, with Matt and Elis combing over the week’s football news sharing hilarious clips and anecdotes". Special guests throughout the series reboot included Jack Wilshere, Gabby Agbonlahor, Wes Morgan, Pedro Mendes, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Jermain Defoe and Emile Heskey.

Where can I watch Fantasy Football League?

The first two seasons of Fantasy Football League are still available to watch on Sky, however, there will be no new additions to the reboot which starred Matt Lucas, Elis James and Andrew Mensah.

