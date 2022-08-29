Fastest Finger First is a new ITV game show based on the opening round of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

New ITV game show Fastest Finger First is the channel’s answer to the overwhelming popularity of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

75,000 people apply to be on Millionaire every year, and ITV can’t accommodate a fraction of them - Fastest Finger First provides another route to getting onto the show.

The new game show is a speed-based general knowledge quiz that will air throughout the week before Millionaire on the weekend.

Fastest Finger First is hosted by Anita Rani

What is Fastest Finger First?

Fastest Finger First is a new ITV game show and spin-off of the popular long-running quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The show will be an expansion of the first round of Millionaire, where contestants race to put answers to a multiple choice question in the right order. In Millionaire, the person to get the right answer fastest wins a spot in

the hot seat where they will answer a series of questions, with a top prize of £1 million.

In Fastest Finger First, the speed rounds make up the entire show - five contestants will compete against each other in a series of head-to-heads.

The contestants will advance up the question ladder and at the end of the head-to-heads, the two highest scorers will advance to the Fastest Finger First duel.

The contestant who is in the hot seat when the klaxon sounds at the end of the show will advance onto the parent show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Two players go head-to-head on Fastest Finger First

Who is host Anita Rani?

Anita Rani is a radio and TV presenter - she has been on shows including The One Show, Watchdog, and Cricket AM.

She has co-hosted agricultural programme Countryfile since 2015, as well as travel shows New York: America’s Busiest City, The World’s Busiest Cities, and the two-part documentary My Family, Partition and Me: India 1947.

Rani took part in season 13 of Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Gleb Savchenko and the pair reached the semi-final.

She has also appeared on several quiz shows herself, including The Chase Celebrity Special, Blankety Blank, and The Wheel.

What is the prize for winning Fastest Finger First?

The prize for winning each show is a fast track pass to the hot seat on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, where they will face host Jeremy Clarkson and be faced with up to 15 questions.

If contestants fail to get a right answer on Millionaire before they have banked £1,000, they will leave with nothing - but as always, they have the opportunity to take home up to £1 million.

Contestants who are knocked out in Fastest Finger First will leave the show empty handed.

When is Fastest Finger First on TV?

The debut episode of Fastest Finger First will air on Monday 29 August at 4.30pm on ITV - episodes are one hour long and will be released at the same daily Monday-Friday.

New episodes of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will air on Saturday 3 September at 9.30pm on ITV and will feature winners from Fastest Finger First in the hot seat.

Episodes will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub shortly after they are first broadcast.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be another season of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Yes, Fastest Finger First is not replacing Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, in fact the shows are connected as winners of the former show will go on to take part in the latter.