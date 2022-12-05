Season two part two of Netflix romantic drama series Firefly Lane will complete the story of best friends Kate and Tully when it is released next year

Firefly Lane is a Netflix romantic drama series based on the novels of American author Kristin Hannah. The series stars Grey’s Anatomy and Suits actress Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart, and Scrubs alum Sarah Chalke as her best friend Kate Mularkey. Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis play teenage versions of the pals.

The series is told through two across two time periods, following the friends as teenagers as their bond develops, and also exploring how they pair and their relationship has changed decades later. With the release of all nine episodes of season two part two on Netflix in one go, many fans will have already caught up on the lives of Tully and Kate, and be waiting eagerly for the rest of the season to be released. This is everything we know about Firefly Lane season two part two so far:

Katherine Heigl as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate

What will Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 be about?

Specific plot details about the final part of Firefly Lane have not yet been revealed - however, as the series is based on a book we have an idea of what the storyline will be. The first season was based on the novel of the same name, whilst the second season follows the plot of the sequel, Fly Away.

In the novel, Kate and Tully’s friendship disintegrates as jealousy pulls the pair apart. However, when Kate is diagnosed with breast cancer, Tully, who is working in Antarctica, returns to be with her best friend, and they try to patch up their differences. It is likely that elements of this plot will occur in the series.

When is the release date of Firefly Lane season 2 part 2?

The second part of Firefly Lane will be released on Netflix on 8 June 2023. There will be six episodes in part two and they will all land on the streaming platform at the same time. All of season one, and season two part one is available to watch on Netflix now.

Roan Curtis as Young Kate and Ali Skovbye as Young Tully

Will there be a season 3 of Firefly Lane?

It was announced in October that the second season of Firefly Lane would be the last, and that it would be split into two parts. The recent trend for splitting the final season of a show has caught on in recent times, effectively cutting the show into two seasons, especially when the wait between season halves is more than six months long.

The series is expected to end in a similar way to Hannah’s novel. As Hannah has not written any other novels in the series, there will not be another season of Firefly Lane. However, Hannah has written several other novels, the latest of which is The Four Winds, set in Texas during the Great Depression as farmers fight to keep their land and livelihood.