Gen V season 1 has finally came to an end following its shocking and bloody finale, but did we really expect any less from The Boys spin-off?

Created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, Gen V is a satirical take on X-Men, complete with the gore, grime and shocking twists we have come to expect from The Boys.

Starring Jaz Sinclair as freshman Maire Moreau, whose talents include blood bending, fans are not ready to say goodbye to this line-up of talented supes. So, will there be a Gen V season 2 and when is The Boys season 4 coming out? Here's everything you need to know.

Will there be a Gen V season 2?

Gen V has been renewed for season 2, Amazon confirmed the news on October 19, meaning the story of Marie Moreau and the mystery behind the woods is set to continue. They confirmed the news in a post on X, alongside the caption: "Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season (peace sign emoji)."

In a joint statement, Gen V executive producers Michele Fazekas and Eric Kripke said: “We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V. These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same!"

When will Gen V season 2 be released?

Gen V season 2 has no official release date as of yet, it's expected that filming will begin sometime in 2024 and if that's the case then we could be looking at a release date in 2025.

The Boys season 4 release date has still not dropped so it's likely we won't be able to gauge how long we have to wait for Gen V until we know when The Boys will air. It's predicted that The Boys season 4 will be released before Gen V season 2, with the two directly feeding into one another following that Gen V finale.

What is the release date for The Boys season 4?

The Boys season 4 has no official release date as of yet, however filming for the fourth season wrapped in April 2023 and it is expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2024.

In an interview with Variety, Antony Starr who plays Homelander, described The Boys season 4 as "the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done." Starr revealed: "There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it. I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, ‘What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?’ It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done.”

That is some statement considering the shocking scenes fans have already been faced with throughout The Boys season 1 to 3. Whilst Jack Quaid who plays Hughie revealed in an interview with Esquire, "It's my favourite season we've ever shot." He continued: "It's a very intense season. You really get to mine the depth of every character and it still has those 'What just happened?!' moments. Audiences are still going to be surprised and will be really into the direction that it takes. We take some chances that I think are really awesome. It's our best one yet."