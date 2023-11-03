Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and Zazie Beetz will be reprising their roles for Invincible season 2

Invincible season 2 episode 1 has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video. It's been a long wait for fans, with the superhero story first airing on Prime in 2021.

The series is created by Robert Kirkman, the same man behind The Walking Dead, and based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. It tells the story of 18-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) whose father is a well-loved superhero. However being the son of such a powerful person isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Invincible brings big names to its cast line-up including Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Beef), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta). Season 2 is also expected to have guest appearances from Ezra Miller (The Flash), Seth Rogen (Superbad), and Mahershala Ali (True Detective). Here's everything you need to know about Invincible season 2.

When is the release date for Invincible season 2?

Invincible season 2 kicked off on Amazon Prime Video on Friday November 3, episodes will air on a weekly basis. The new eight-episode season is split into two parts, with part one airing in November. The release date for the remaining four episodes in part 2 is stated as "early 2024".

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video have released a trailer for Invincible season 2, you can watch it below.

What is Invincible season 2 about?

The official synopsis for Invincible season 2 reads: "Based on the ground-breaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it."

When is the next episode of Invincible season 2 coming out?

Invincible season 2, episode 2 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from Friday November 10. Episodes will be released in two parts on a weekly basis.

Here is the complete episode schedule for Invincible season 2:

Episode 1 - Friday November 3

Episode 2 - Friday November 10

Episode 3 - Friday November 17

Episode 4 - Friday November 24

The release date for the remaining four episodes in Invincible season 2 part 2 has not yet been confirmed but is stated as "early 2024".

Who stars in Invincible season 2?

Invincible season 2 will see many big names reprise their role from season 1. Steven Yeun is back as Mark, whilst Sandra Oh returns as Debbie Grayson and Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennet. Gillian Jacobs (Community) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) will also be back, whilst guest actors featuring for season 2 include Ezra Miller, Seth Rogen and Mahershala Ali.