The Gen V showrunner revealed that the finale 'is not going to end how you expect'

Gen V, the Amazon Prime spin-off of The Boys has almost reached its explosive finale and fans finally have confirmation that it will link into The Boys season 4.

The coming-of-age spin-off has introduced us to the next generation of supes. Created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, Gen V is a satirical take on X-Men, complete with the gore, grime and shocking twists we have come to expect from The Boys.

Starring Jaz Sinclair as freshman Maire Moreau, whose talents include blood bending, fans are ready for the final showdown at Godolkin University. There have been nods to The Boys throughout the season, with episode 7 featuring two keys characters from the series.

Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch the Gen V finale, when episode 8 airs and how it will connect to The Boys season 4.

When is the Gen V finale?

The Gen V season finale will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on Friday November 3. Episode 8 is expected to leave on a "cliffhanger", and to directly connect to The Boys season 4.

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau and Derek Luh as Jordan Li in Gen V (Photo: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

How can I watch the Gen V finale?

Gen V is available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series is a spin-off show for Prime series The Boys with all three seasons available to watch on the streaming service. The release date for The Boys season 4 has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that filming ended in April 2023.

Is the Gen V finale connected to The Boys season 4?

We had expected that Gen V would lead up to The Boys season 4, with themes connecting the two series explored in Gen V episode 7. Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) meets with Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) who established the vigilante group, The Boys.

Whilst in a nod to the The Boys season 3 storyline, vice-presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who also happens to be a secret supe who makes peoples heads explode, took part in a political debate at Godolkin University before revealing a shocking secret to Marie Moreau.