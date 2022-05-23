The series has proved controversial with fans due to the choice of design

Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell anime series from Production I.G. is back with its second season launching on 23 May.

Ghost in the Shell is one of anime’s most iconic titles, originally released as a movie in the 1990s.

The series has become one of the most controversial anime shows on Netflix, due to the choice of design proving unpopular with fans.

In 2017, the live action movie caused controversy after featuring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, which led to allegations of whitewashing.

The anime TV series is a post apocalyptic story of a post-human threat to the world after an economic crash.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch season two of Netflix’s series adaptation.

When is Ghost in the Shell season 2 release date?

Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 will be dropping on Netflix on 23 May.

Ghost in the Shell has proved unpopular with fans due to the CGI graphics (Pic: Netflix)

The series was announced during the Netflix Anime celebrations in November 2021.

How many episodes will there be in season 2?

Season 2 will follow the same format as season one and include 12 episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released the official trailer of Ghost in the Shell on 27 March.

You can watch it here, below.

Cast of Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell is a Japanese series, which features voice actors and English subtitles.

Many of the voice actors are not well known outside of anime.

The cast of Ghost in the Shell includes:

Motoko ‘Major’ Kusanagi: voiced by Atsuko Tanaka

Daisuke Aramaki: voiced by Hiroshi Naka

Batou: voiced by Akio Otsuka

Togusa: voiced by Koichi Yamadera

Ishikawa: voiced by Yutaka Nakano

Saito: voiced by Toru Okawa

Paz: voiced by Takashi Onozuka

Borma: voiced by Taro Yamaguchi

Tachikoma: voiced by Sakiko Tamagawa

Purin Esaki: voiced by Megumi Han

Standard: voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda

John Smith: voiced by Kaiji Soze

Kurisu Otomo Teito: voiced by Shigeo Kiyama

Takashi Shimamura: voiced by Megumi Hayashibara

What happened in Ghost in the Shell season 1?

The series follows the story of an international economic crisis which hits the world in 2045.

Ghost in the Shell season 1 ended on a cliff-hanger (Pic: Netflix)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is leading a war against humanity, modifying humans with machines to make them more efficient.

The Japanese government forms a special team called Section 9 to take them down

Season one ended with the battle between Public Security Section 9 and the post-human threat to humanity just beginning.

Fans were left reeling, as Togusa headed out on his own to track Shimamura down.

What can we expect from Ghost in the Shell?

Season 2 is expected to start up where season 1 left off.

Fans are looking forward to finding out what happened to Togusa and whether the team can put a stop to the post-human threat and track their friend down before it’s too late.

Will there be a third season?

A third season has not yet been confirmed or ruled out.

When the series was initially announced, it was revealed that the story would be told across two seasons.