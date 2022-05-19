Disney+ is planning an ambitious slate of Star Wars series over the next few years

It’s not long until a brand-new Star Wars series debuts, with Obi-Wan Kenobi set to arrive on Disney+ on Friday 27 May.

Kenobi is just one in a long line of planned Star Wars series, though, with Disney+ planning an ambitious slate of programmes over the next couple of years.

Here’s everything you need to know about every upcoming Star Wars television series, from Obi-Wan Kenobi to the recently announced Grammar Rodeo.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Obi-Wan Kenobi (Credit: Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? Obi-Wan, in hiding on Tattooine and watching over the young Luke Skywalker, is drawn out of his self-imposed exile into a new conflict with Darth Vader.

Who’s involved?Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting) reprises his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, while Hayden Christensen (Little Italy) plays Darth Vader alongside Moses Ingram’s (The Queen’s Gambit) Sith Inquisitor. Deborah Chow (Mr Robot, The Mandalorian) directs.

When is it expected to release? Imminently! The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will release on Disney+ on Friday 27 May, with the remaining four released weekly after that.

Andor

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? A prequel to Rogue One, Andor is about the early days of the Rebellion as the Galactic Empire first took hold. Star Diego Luna has described the series as “the journey of a migrant”, while writer Tony Gilroy explained it will focus on Cassian Andor’s home planet being colonised by the Empire.

Who’s involved? Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico), Alan Tudyk (Firefly), and Forest Whittaker reprise their Rogue One characters Cassian Andor, K2SO, and Saw Gerara. They’re joined by Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia, Dune), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), and Kyle Soller (You, Me, and the Apocalypse). Tony Gilroy (Bourne) writes, while Toby Haynes (Doctor Who), Ben Caron (Sherlock), and Susanna White (Trust) direct.

When is it expected to release? Andor is expected to arrive some time in summer 2022 – probably thought not necessarily around July, in the space between Marvel series Ms Marvel (June) and She-Hulk (August). The first series will be 12 episodes, and a second series is confirmed to be in development currently.

The Bad Batch Season 2

What’s it about? The Bad Batch is an animated series about a ‘bad batch’ of Clone Troopers, doing work-for-hire in the early days of the Galactic Empire – think Star Wars does The A Team.

Who’s involved? The creative team from The Clone Wars, Rebels, and the first series of The Bad Batch remains intact, with Dave Filoni spearheading this show too.

When is it expected to release? No official release date yet beyond 2022, but given that Disney tends to space these series out, it’s likely to arrive at some point in the Autumn after Andor finishes.

The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian and his little buddy Baby Yoda (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? The continuing adventures of the Mandalorian Din Djarin, reunited with his adopted child Baby Yoda (I refuse to call him Grogu) during The Book of Boba Fett.

Who’s involved? Pedro Pascal (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) plays the Mandalorian, with Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) anticipated to reappear as the villainous Moff Gideon too.

When is it expected to release? There’s no set date for this one yet, though it’s expected to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023. A release date may be unveiled at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration at the end of May.

Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2 (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? Ahsoka Tano – a former Jedi Apprentice – has hinted at a search to find a missing Imperial Grand Admiral in her guest appearances on The Mandalorian, so it’s assumed that her series will be devoted to this search. It’s a continuation of a story from animated series Star Wars: Rebels, which saw Admiral Thrawn and Ahsoka’s friend Ezra disappear in a cliffhanger ending.

Who’s involved? Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) plays Ahsoka Tano in live-action. Ewan McGregor recently confirmed that his partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) will appear in some capacity, and Dawson has hinted that Hayden Christensen will appear as Darth Vader. The series is being overseen by Dave Filoni, who works on a number of Star Wars series.

When is it expected to release? At some point in 2023.

The Acolyte

A logo for Star Wars: The Acolyte, as revealed at a Disney Investors Day upfronts presentation (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? A “mystery thriller” set in the Renaissance era of the Galactic Republic, a hundred years before the events of The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte is a series that asks how the Sith managed to infiltrate the Senate without being noticed by the Jedi.

Who’s involved? Leslye Headland (co-creator of Russian Doll) is showrunning The Acolyte. No casting has been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm, but industry reports have suggested that Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give) will star.

When is it expected to release? There’s no official release date for The Acolyte yet, but it’s likely to be either late 2023 or early 2024.

Lando

An image of Donald Glover as the young Lando Calrissian in Solo; an image of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian in The Rise of Skywalker (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? A series focused on Lando Calrissian, Han Solo’s friend and rival from the original trilogy.

Who’s involved? Justin Simien, creator of Netflix’s Dear White People, is developing Lando as a miniseries. It’s unclear though if Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams will appear in the series; in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Glover was non-committal about the series, suggesting it was one of several projects he may be working on.

When is it expected to release? With no updates on this series since it was announced in December 2020, it’s likely to be quite some time before it actually manifests.

Grammar Rodeo

Martin Prince Jr, reaching out of a car window, in the classic Simpsons episode “Grammar Rodeo”. A subtitle reads: “How much farther to the Grammar Rodeo?” (Credit: Fox/Disney+)

What’s it about? The Star Wars series we know the least about, Grammar Rodeo was recently described in a Vanity Fair article as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s”. A casting call has been put out for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. The working title is a reference to a Simpsons episode in which Bart and friends steal a car and run away for a week.

Who’s involved? Jon Watts – director of Marvel’s three Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland – is attached to develop Grammar Rodeo. Chris Ford, Watts’ co-writer on the Spider-Man movies, is also attached.

When is it expected to release? Not even the whisper of a date on this one, because it’s so early in development, and was only confirmed to exit this past week.

What about…?

Temuera Morrison stars alongside Ming-Na Wen in The Book of Boba Fett (Credit: Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett Season 2

The Book of Boba Fett drew to a close on Disney+ early this year, to generally mixed-at-best reviews. While the finale hinted towards a possible second season, there’s been no official confirmation of a new season just yet.

Given that The Book of Boba Fett seemed to get bored of being about Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and switched focus to Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian towards the end, it’s possible we won’t see Boba Fett return in his own series, but recur throughout other Star Wars series as a guest star.

Star Wars: Visions Season 2

Star Wars: Visions is an anime anthology, produced by Japanese animation studios. It’s the most critically acclaimed piece of Star Wars television so far, so while there’s been no news yet of a potential second season, a renewal is surely very likely. Expect more news at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration at the end of May.

Tales of the Jedi

Tales of the Jedi is an animated anthology series, accidentally confirmed when a schedule for the 2022 Star Wars Celebration was released early. Little is known about the series at present, but you can expect it soon no doubt.

Rangers of the New Republic

First announced in December 2020, Rangers of the New Republic was developed as a spinoff of The Mandalorian, and it was expected that Gina Carano would reprise her Mandalorian role as Cara Dune.