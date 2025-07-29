Two fan-favourite Gogglebox stars have revealed that they will not be returning to the show.

Scottish duo Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle joined the Channel 4 show in February 2022. The couple, based in Glasgow, have featured on the past six seasons, reacting to the biggest moments on television from home alongside their Gogglebox castmates.

However, it seems that the young couple’s time on the show has come to an end, with the decision appearing to have come from Channel 4 bosses.

Roisin said in a post on Instagram: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa Channel 4 have decided it’s time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26. Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family.”

She added: “We couldn’t be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching tv with you all on Friday nights! It’s been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don’t actually need subtitles.

“A special shout out to our crew of past and present, Jason, Ayşe, Rich, Eilish, Ewan, Evie, Steve, David, Stef, AJ and Odin. Also to Harriet for always answering the phone, anytime of the day or night. We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years you have become like our family! We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely.”

The former cast member shared a series of shot of her and partner Joe appearing on the show, alongside a number of memes. In one meme, Roisin described being “dumped from Gogglebox”.

Fans are heartbroken over the news that Roisin and Joe will no longer feature on Gogglebox. One fans said: “Gutted!! It was so nice to have young, funny, Scottish representation on the show!”

Another fan added: “Won’t be the same without you guys in our living rooms on a Friday evening, thanks for a very enjoyable three & a half years. I wish you both all the best for the future.”

Season 25, the last to star Roisin and Joe, aired earlier this year from February to May. Gogglebox normally airs two seasons per year, with season 26 expected to hit screens in September.