The BBC favourite is bringing a special edition of his chat show to television to help ring in the new year, with help from special guests

For those of us staying in on New Years’ Eve, the television offerings will keep audiences entertained all night long.

Chat show host Graham Norton is among those keeping the festivities going with a special edition of his headline BBC show. The Graham Norton Show is back to say goodbye to 2022 and usher in 2023. Graham will be joined by an array of guests to entertain viewers.

The show is one of the BBC’s most popular and often welcomes Hollywood A-listers and well-known British celebrities to the famous red sofa. It has often spawned viral moments including Will Smith and Alphonso Ribero performing their iconic Fresh Prince of Bel Air dance routine.

The 2022 New Years’ offering will see stars from stage, screen and sport joining Graham to ring in 2023. But who is joining him?

From when it is on to how to watch - here’s everything you need to know about The Graham Norton Show: New Years special.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show: New Years’ Eve Show 2022?

The red sofa is no stranger to famous faces and this special episode will be no different. Joining Graham in the studio will be Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman and Top Boy star Michael Ward.

He will also be joined by Lioness - and soon-to-be OBE - Leah Williamson, and House star Hugh Laurie. The musical offering for the evening will be a treat for theatre fans, with the cast of the West End’s Cabaret performing ‘Willkommen’ and ‘Don’t Tell Mama’.

When is The Graham Norton Show: New Years’ Eve Show on?

The show will air at 10.25pm. It will kick off the BBC’s New Years’ Eve scheduling, with Eurovision performer Sam Ryder following the show with his star-studded New Years’ concert in the run up to the bells.

How can I watch The Graham Norton Show: New Years’ Eve Show?

