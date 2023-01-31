BBC Two cooker show Great British Menu returns for season 18 with host Andi Oliver and judges Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona, and Tom Kerridge

Andi Oliver will welcome a new group of professional chefs into the Great British Menu kitchen for the latest series of the elite cookery programme. The theme for season 18 is the 65th anniversary of Paddington Bear, and will celebrate British animation and illustration more broadly across all fields.

Groups of four chefs will take part in heats at locations across the UK - with the winner from each heat going on to represent their region in the final. The first heat will take place in the north east, where over three episodes, the chefs will be tasked with making a starter, main and dessert, before three chefs are eliminated from the competition.

In each heat, the first episode will focus on the starter whilst the second will feature mains and desserts, and judging will take place in the final heat. Guest judges will also be brought in to taste the chef’s creations, alongside the show’s regular judging panel.

Who is the Great British Menu host?

Andi Oliver - after appearing on the series as a judge in 2018, TV chef Andi Oliver took on presenting duties for the festive special in 2020 and has been in the role ever since. She has presented other cookery shows including Beat the Chef, Food Unwrapped, and Saturday Kitchen.

Ed Gamble, Andi Oliver, Nisha Katona, and Tom Kerridge

Tom Kerridge - Owner of five restaurants and two pubs, Tom Kerridge is a Michelin-starred chef who joined Great British Menu last year. He has also featured in his own shows American Feast, Fresh Start, and Barbeques, as well as Saving Britain’s Pubs.

Nisha Katona - Presenter and chef Nisha is the founder of the Mowgli Street Food restaurants, of which there are now more than a dozen across the UK. She has also published five cookery books.

Ed Gamble - comedian and host of the Off-Menu comedy podcast, Ed joined the show as a judge last year, having appeared as a guest judge in 2020. He is probably best known for appearing on comedian challenge-based game show Taskmaster.

Who are the contestants on Great British Menu 2023?

The chefs taking part in the first week, all of whom are from the north east, have been confirmed - they are:

Gareth Bartram – Head Chef at Winteringham Fields, Scunthorpe

Rory Welch – Head Chef at Träkol, Newcastle

Will Lockwood – Head Chef at Roots, York

Cal Byerley – Head Patron of Pine, Northumberland

Each week will feature four chefs from different parts of the country - in week two the series is heading to the south west. Check back here for updates on contestants in later weeks.

Gareth Bartram, Cal Byerley, Rory Welch, and Will Lockwood

When is Great British Menu on TV?

The Great British Menu season 18 will begin airing on BBC Two on Tuesday 31 January at 8pm. Episodes will air at the same time on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

